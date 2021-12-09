Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

PHUKET: The Phuket Thailand Power Boat 2021 competition, with high-speed powerboat and jet-ski races, will be held at Karon Beach on Dec 18-19.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 December 2021, 04:16PM

Powerboat racing will come to Phuket on Dec 18-19. Photo: Idemitsu Thailand Powerboat

The event is expected to attract 80 teams from all around the country, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong said yesterday (Dec 8).

The events include class races in Formula 5 (F5) boat, Sport 40HP Open, Scooter 30HP Open, and Jetski PAO 650cc, V/Gov Pichet explained at a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall to organise the event

The aim of hosting the event is to promote sporting activities for tourism and help stimulate Phuket’s tourism industry deeply affected by the pandemic, he said.

Kata and Karon are among the hardest hit tourism areas on the island, with most businesses shut down for nearly the past two years.

The event is the result of collaboration by the Phuket Tourism and Sports office, Karon Municipality and the Sports Authority of Thailand, V/Gov Pichet said.

“Hosting the event will also promote Phuket through local and international media, which will increase the number of tourists in Phuket,” he said.

Over the weekend of Dec 18-19, Karon Municipality will hold its first “Roi Rim Lay Kata-Karon” seafood fair in Karon, he added.