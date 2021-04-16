PHUKET XTRA - April 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket cases reaches 166 in latest outbreak, Thailand total cases over 39,000 |:| No lockdown, no curfew, no alcohol in restaurants |:| Luxury yacht vs pedestrian bridge |:| Phang Nga quarantine requirement? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 16 April 2021, 07:30PM
