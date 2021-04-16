The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid update: No lockdown, no curfew, no alcohol at restaurants || April 16

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid update: No lockdown, no curfew, no alcohol at restaurants || April 16

PHUKET XTRA - April 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket cases reaches 166 in latest outbreak, Thailand total cases over 39,000 |:| No lockdown, no curfew, no alcohol in restaurants |:| Luxury yacht vs pedestrian bridge |:| Phang Nga quarantine requirement? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 16 April 2021, 07:30PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights
No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants
Phuket mass vaccinations to resume
Last Tambon Standing: Cherng Talay yet to record COVID-19 infection in current Phuket outbreak
Phuket Songkran road tally holds at one death, but two more inured
Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose ‘likely’ needed within 12 months
No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced
Lockdown not needed: Anutin
Nation will use AstraZeneca, despite blood-clot fears
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga may face 14-day quarantine
Phuket Airport bus passengers asked to present themselves for COVID test
More drunken road accidents, but Phuket Songkran road tally remains at one dead
Bangkok Airways ‘temporarily closes’ Phuket ticketing office due to outbreak
Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge
Phuket residents urged to protect themselves from COVID

 

Phuket community
US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

La, pretzel logic will not work. Vaccines worked well enough before the disinfo campaigns got under...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

..Bird flu is not the snotty nose flu going around at your kid's school so to argue SARS-2 is no...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Claim not supported- "The earliest report of a case of influenza B viral encephalitis was in Lo...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

As the police simply don't patrol, it would be a good idea to set up a hotline for citizens/expa...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

Phuket as 'Red Zone' province should be by now in partial lock downs. EOC Registration bla b...(Read More)

US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

Sure Kurt, after using the world population as Guinea pigs for trial Phase 3 for an exaggerated glob...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Neurological symptoms are clearly affiliated with the Flu, you are directed to an article from CDC, ...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

La, not at the rates of Covid, and the neurological symptoms are not affiliated with influenza. This...(Read More)

US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

Birth control pills (sold over the counter in Thailand) have a much higher rated of clotting- altho...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Lung damage Christy, I am sure you are aware of the fact that this is as well a possible permanent r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 