No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

PHUKET: There will be no Phuket lockdown, but stronger measures to control the spread of COVID-19 are now under consideration, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has announced.

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 April 2021, 09:32AM

There will be no Phuket lockdown, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has assured. Photo: PR Phuket

The number of confirmed COVID infections in Phuket has risen to 142. Image: PPHO

The order to close the schools. Image: PR Phuket

The Governor made the announcement at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Apr 15), as the number of confirmed infections on the island rose to 142.

Governor Narong said that the Phuket Infectious Disease Control Committee had resolved to not implement a lockdown, but instead strictly raise the intensity of public health measures to counter the spread of COVID-19..

However, it was noted that the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok will be discussing COVID-prevention measures for Phuket today.

Not said, but understood, Phuket will be obliged to follow the CCSA decisions, though Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul yesterday untold the press that there was no need to impose a nationwide lockdown.

Governor Narong expressed his gratitude to all sectors “who have worked tirelessly” in combating the spread of the virus during the current outbreak.

Feedback and opinions from all segments of society was being analysed and used in setting  COVID-19 provincial policy “to drive the benefit and break through this COVID-19 crisis”, he added.

“For the situation of the COVID-19 outbreak today, Phuket has a total of 142 people infected with the disease, so the provincial government is using strong measures,” Governor Narong said.

“Everyone should wear a face mask, maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and install the Mor Chana app. People must follow the DMHTT in strict accordance with the measures of the Ministry of Public Health,” he added.

After the meeting, Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong explained that all visitors to Phuket must have their travel details registered with the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for the area where they are staying.

“The Phuket Provincial Government has not locked down the province. Brothers and sisters can still travel in and out as usual, but we request to increase the intensity [of control measures] in strict accordance with the measures of the Ministry of Public Health,” he said.

“Visitors to Phuket must report to the EOC at the subdistrict level, where the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office [PPHO] and the administrative department will plan and set up a clear reporting system,” he said.

However, a provincial order has been issued ceasing all in-person classes at schools, Vice Governor Piyapong confirmed.

“All educational institutions offer online teaching. The 12 international schools in the area are now requested to use online teaching until April 30. The examinations taking place on April 28 can be performed under strict observance of the measures of the Ministry of Public Health,” he said.

Of note, all Thai schools are currently closed for the end of Thai school year holidays. Classes are currently set to resume mid-next month.

The order does include the suspension of all in-person classes at language schools across the island.

Vice Governor Piyapong repeated his call for people to “take care of themselves and their families by strictly adhering to the measures of the Ministry of Public Health for everyone’s safety, and prevent and control the spread of COVID-19”.

