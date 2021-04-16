The Phuket News
Last Tambon Standing: Cherng Talay yet to record COVID-19 infection in current Phuket outbreak

PHUKET: Cherng Talay remains the only subdistrict on the island that has yet to record a confirmed infection of COVID-19 during the current outbreak, according to the latest map of infection locations released by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) today.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 16 April 2021, 10:24AM

The PPHO map showing the tally of infections in subdistricts across Phuket. Image: PPHO

Although the infections map was released this morning (Apr 16), it is marked as accurate as of yesterday (Apr 15) and marks only 112 cases of infection across the island.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has already confirmed that the number of confirmed infections on the island has risen to 142.

According to the report, Cherng Talay is the only subdistrict on the island that remains free from any COVID-19 infections.

The map shows the number of infections in each subdistrict in Phuket as follows:

Patong - 13 cases

Kathu -  12

Kamala - 11

Wichit -  13

Chalong - 6

Karon - 3

Rawai - 11

Talad Yai Phuket Town - 11

Talad Neua Phuket Town - 2

Rassada - 9

Kow Kaew - 6

Srisoonthorn - 2

Pa Khlok - 2

Thepkrasattri - 5

Sakhu - 3

Mai Khao - 3

Cherng Talay - 0

 

