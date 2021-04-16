Although the infections map was released this morning (Apr 16), it is marked as accurate as of yesterday (Apr 15) and marks only 112 cases of infection across the island.
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has already confirmed that the number of confirmed infections on the island has risen to 142.
According to the report, Cherng Talay is the only subdistrict on the island that remains free from any COVID-19 infections.
The map shows the number of infections in each subdistrict in Phuket as follows:
Patong - 13 cases
Kathu - 12
Kamala - 11
Wichit - 13
Chalong - 6
Karon - 3
Rawai - 11
Talad Yai Phuket Town - 11
Talad Neua Phuket Town - 2
Rassada - 9
Kow Kaew - 6
Srisoonthorn - 2
Pa Khlok - 2
Thepkrasattri - 5
Sakhu - 3
Mai Khao - 3
Cherng Talay - 0
Be the first to comment.