Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beaches to reopen Tuesday! Employing ex-convicts? 7 new Thailand cases! || June 8

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beaches to reopen Tuesday! Employing ex-convicts? 7 new Thailand cases! || June 8

PHUKET XTRA - June 8 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket beaches to reopen tomorrow! |:| 7 new COVID cases in Thailand, zero new in Phuket |:| More heavy rains for Phuket |:| Justice Ministry looks to employ ex-convicts |:| B2.9 billion for local Phuket economy? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 8 June 2020, 06:39PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s Wal Brown bestowed Order of Australia Medal
Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn
Phuket marks 14 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses
Poll shows opinions polarised over Prayut’s first year as PM
Global virus deaths top 400,000 as Latin America infections rise
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures
Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening
Phuket marks 13 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
‘Burn down racism’: global protests mark George Floyd’s death
Roads flooded as heavy rains drench Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Not so fast
Phetchaburi man nabbed in Phuket with meth
Thai student returns from Russia, tests positive for COVID-19
More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

 

Phuket community
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Further to my other comment, I will be making sure i follow all rules of social distancing etc while...(Read More)

CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Are we missing something in translations here? I'm embarking on my swim tomorrow at a beach wit...(Read More)

B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses

sigh......(Read More)

More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

Is a good news the opening of all these airports, but the second most important of the country is ...(Read More)

CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Well,more and more virus scientists believe that 14 days quarantine period is not long enough. It sh...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: A breath of fresh air

I made a mistake.Comment was ment for another article....(Read More)

Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn

I applaud the Immigration going after these criminals. same time I ask the victims, how could you so...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

Only running water at Surin Beach is from drainage. No toilets, no showers. People eat at mobil res...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

@Garyw007, To look into studies like that of Harvard School of Medicines and think about it is '...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

The mayor of Muang Saen Suk it threatening to close 'his' beach again as visitors don't ...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 