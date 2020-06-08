PHUKET XTRA - June 8 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket beaches to reopen tomorrow! |:| 7 new COVID cases in Thailand, zero new in Phuket |:| More heavy rains for Phuket |:| Justice Ministry looks to employ ex-convicts |:| B2.9 billion for local Phuket economy? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 8 June 2020, 06:39PM
