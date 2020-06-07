Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

PHUKET: Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has signed an official order to open all Phuket beaches from June 9 and gradually resume operations at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) as well as driving schools across the island.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 June 2020, 03:09PM

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) publicly posted the order – signed and dated by Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (June 6) – at 11:09am this morning (June 7).

The beaches are opening on the condition that five rules are followed by all involved parties:

1. All surfaces should be cleaned before operations, waste disposal should be conducted every day.

2. All people on the beach, including visitor, business operators, municipal workers etc, should wear protective masks.

3. All people mentioned in point 2 should clean their hands with soap and water or alcohol sanitiser.

4. All people mentioned in point 2 should practice social distancing and stay at least one metre apart from each other.

5. Number of people on the beach should be controlled to prevent crowding. Operating hours can be restricted if this is needed to keep social distancing.

The order also includes instructions to PLTO and driving school accredited by the Department of Land Transport (DLT).

The PLTO is ordered to resume driving license renewal services from June 8 and all other services from June 22. Accredited driving schools can resume teaching from June 22 as well.

All the parties should follow the relevant procedures and instructions established to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PR Phuket also reminded that whoever violates or fails to comply with the official requirements may face punishment under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act (a maximum fine of up to B20,000) and Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act (a maximum fine of B100,000 and/or up to one year in prison). Some cases can also be treated as violation of various sections of the Emergency Decree.