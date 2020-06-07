Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

PHUKET: Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has signed an official order to open all Phuket beaches from June 9 and gradually resume operations at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) as well as driving schools across the island.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 June 2020, 03:09PM

Phuket beaches to re-open next Tuesday (June 9). Photo: Khao Phuket File Photo

Phuket beaches to re-open next Tuesday (June 9). Photo: Khao Phuket File Photo

Governor Phakaphong signed an order to open Phuket beaches. Photo: Phuket PR

Governor Phakaphong signed an order to open Phuket beaches. Photo: Phuket PR

Governor Phakaphong signed an order to open Phuket beaches. Photo: Phuket PR

Governor Phakaphong signed an order to open Phuket beaches. Photo: Phuket PR

« »

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) publicly posted the order – signed and dated by Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (June 6) – at 11:09am this morning (June 7).

The beaches are opening on the condition that five rules are followed by all involved parties:

1. All surfaces should be cleaned before operations, waste disposal should be conducted every day.

2. All people on the beach, including visitor, business operators, municipal workers etc, should wear protective masks.

3. All people mentioned in point 2 should clean their hands with soap and water or alcohol sanitiser.

4. All people mentioned in point 2 should practice social distancing and stay at least one metre apart from each other.

QSI International School Phuket

5. Number of people on the beach should be controlled to prevent crowding. Operating hours can be restricted if this is needed to keep social distancing.

The order also includes instructions to PLTO and driving school accredited by the Department of Land Transport (DLT).

The PLTO is ordered to resume driving license renewal services from June 8 and all other services from June 22. Accredited driving schools can resume teaching from June 22 as well.

All the parties should follow the relevant procedures and instructions established to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PR Phuket also reminded that whoever violates or fails to comply with the official requirements may face punishment under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act (a maximum fine of up to B20,000) and Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act (a maximum fine of B100,000 and/or up to one year in prison). Some cases can also be treated as violation of various sections of the Emergency Decree.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LALALA | 07 June 2020 - 15:36:49 

,All surfaces should be cleaned before operations,.... does this include the sand maybe...LOL. Whats about swimming...also with mask ? A complete disaster... and this should promote domestic tourism ?

ThorFinger | 07 June 2020 - 15:16:58 

lol (555)  why? it's so funny it's sad.
MASKS?  MASKS?MASKS?  MASKS?MASKS?  MASKS?MASKS?  MASKS? MASKS?  MASKS?MASKS?  MASKS?MASKS?  MASKS?MASKS?  MASKS?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks 13 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
‘Burn down racism’: global protests mark George Floyd’s death
Roads flooded as heavy rains drench Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Not so fast
Phetchaburi man nabbed in Phuket with meth
Thai student returns from Russia, tests positive for COVID-19
More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights
Phuket beaches to open on June 9
Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Phuket, total stands at 227
Tourist spots, national parks face quotas
Phuket marks 11 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
Buses start rolling into Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Work permit holders to return? 1 new Thailand COVID case! Thai Activist abducted? || June 5
Water outage to affect Wichit
Governor invites envoys to inspect Phuket 

 

Phuket community
Tourist spots, national parks face quotas

There are also 'sea national parks'. Is Phi phi and surrounding a National Park? YES, one h...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

"....because this members of the gang hate farang and chinese too" And obviously one of t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

,All surfaces should be cleaned before operations,.... does this include the sand maybe...LOL. Whats...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

lol (555) why? it's so funny it's sad. MASKS? MASKS?MASKS? MASKS?MASKS? MASKS?MASKS? M...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

Lalala@ correct it’s a massive scam everyone who has died in the last 3 months has Covid if you be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

...proofed already all around the world - this virus is not much more dangerous like the flue. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

Kurt... all this figure are BS... France for example had counted also suspected cases and some days ...(Read More)

Tourist spots, national parks face quotas

The TAT is telling us that we will be relying on domestic tourism for the foreseeable future and rea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

We must have a plan and business; not government needs to get ready. It is in businesses best intere...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

And don't forget, like most countries, we haven't beaten the virus, we've run away and h...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand

 