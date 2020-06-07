Oak Maedow Phuket
Roads flooded as heavy rains drench Phuket

Roads flooded as heavy rains drench Phuket

PHUKET: Heavy downpours across the island this morning (June 7) caused minor floodings across major roads. Meteorologists forecast more rains to come.

weathertransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 June 2020, 10:13AM

Heavy rain left Thepkrasattri Rd flooded this morning (June 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rain left Thepkrasattri Rd flooded this morning (June 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Among areas affected was the section of Thepkrasattri Rd near Thai Watsadu shop. Other affected areas (if any) are yet to be reported.

Meanwhile the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of more heavy weather.

“The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and Thailand is getting stronger causing continuous rains over Thailand and Isolated heavy rains in the East and the South (West Coast). People in these areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods,” TMD said in a notice posted at 4am today.

“The wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen during 8-10 June. Waves in the Andaman Sea can reach about two metres tall and over two metres in thundershower areas. All ships in the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers,” TMD added.

maverick | 07 June 2020 - 11:06:28 

Hermann1@ unfortunately Phuket does not get to keep the taxes it raises they all go to BKK who dole it out as they see fit so Phuket effectively subsidizes the rest of the country.

 

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening
Phuket marks 13 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
‘Burn down racism’: global protests mark George Floyd’s death
Phuket Opinion: Not so fast
Phetchaburi man nabbed in Phuket with meth
Thai student returns from Russia, tests positive for COVID-19
More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights
Phuket beaches to open on June 9
Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Phuket, total stands at 227
Tourist spots, national parks face quotas
Phuket marks 11 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
Buses start rolling into Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Work permit holders to return? 1 new Thailand COVID case! Thai Activist abducted? || June 5
Water outage to affect Wichit
Governor invites envoys to inspect Phuket 

 

