Roads flooded as heavy rains drench Phuket

PHUKET: Heavy downpours across the island this morning (June 7) caused minor floodings across major roads. Meteorologists forecast more rains to come.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 June 2020, 10:13AM

Heavy rain left Thepkrasattri Rd flooded this morning (June 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Among areas affected was the section of Thepkrasattri Rd near Thai Watsadu shop. Other affected areas (if any) are yet to be reported.

Meanwhile the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of more heavy weather.

“The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and Thailand is getting stronger causing continuous rains over Thailand and Isolated heavy rains in the East and the South (West Coast). People in these areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods,” TMD said in a notice posted at 4am today.

“The wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen during 8-10 June. Waves in the Andaman Sea can reach about two metres tall and over two metres in thundershower areas. All ships in the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers,” TMD added.