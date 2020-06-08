Phuket marks 14 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (June 8) reported zero new cases of people infected with COVID-19, marking the 14th consecutive day without any new infections have been reported on the island.

By The Phuket News

Monday 8 June 2020, 01:17PM

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), explained on Friday (June 5) in the national daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation for the country that Phuket airport had not been reopened as Phuket had not yet passed 14 days since its last confirmed infection.

However, he added that Phuket airport was to be considered for reopening at the next Ministry of Interior meeting to discuss reopenings.

"Now it is time to wait. If Phuket does not report any new COVID-19 cases before the next major meeting of CCSA, this issue [Phuket International Airport re-opening] will be considered again. If all the people follow health guidelines and statistics keeps improving, Phuket International Airport will be open for sure," he said.

Regardless, the Airports of Thailand management team at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) explained last week that the airport is to remain closed until at least June 16 as CAAT’s existing order to stop operations at Phuket International Airport is set to expire at 23:59pm on June 15, “unless otherwise ordered”.

Meanwhile, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that zero people were receiving medical treatment for being infected with the virus. The last patient being treated for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital on May 31.

The report today noted that 26 people are waiting for tests to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19, an increase of three on the report yesterday.

It also stated that so far 12,369 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began (12,331 were reported yesterday).

Of those, 11,574 were found not infected with the virus, compared to 11,539 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19.

The report by PR Phuket comes with a reminder to people to keep vigilant against contracting the virus amidst the ongoing easing of lockdown restrictions, including the opening of interprovincial travel.