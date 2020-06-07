Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 13 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227

Phuket marks 13 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (June 7) reported zero new cases of people infected with COVID-19, marking the 13th consecutive day without any new infections have been reported on the island.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 June 2020, 01:41PM

The total number of officially recognised COVID-19 cases stands at 227. Image: Phuket PR

The total number of officially recognised COVID-19 cases stands at 227. Image: Phuket PR

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that zero people were receiving medical treatment for being infected with the virus.The last patient being treated for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital on May 31.

The report today noted that 23 people are waiting for tests to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19, same number as reported yesterday.

It also stated that so far 12,331 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began (12,287 were reported yesterday).

CMI - Thailand

Of those, 11,539 were found not infected with the virus (compared to 11,495 reported yesterday).

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19.

The report by PR Phuket comes with a reminder to people to keep vigilance amidst the ongoing easing of lockdown restrictions, including the opening of inter-provincial travel.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening
‘Burn down racism’: global protests mark George Floyd’s death
Roads flooded as heavy rains drench Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Not so fast
Phetchaburi man nabbed in Phuket with meth
Thai student returns from Russia, tests positive for COVID-19
More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights
Phuket beaches to open on June 9
Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Phuket, total stands at 227
Tourist spots, national parks face quotas
Phuket marks 11 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
Buses start rolling into Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Work permit holders to return? 1 new Thailand COVID case! Thai Activist abducted? || June 5
Water outage to affect Wichit
Governor invites envoys to inspect Phuket 

 

Phuket community
Tourist spots, national parks face quotas

There are also 'sea national parks'. Is Phi phi and surrounding a National Park? YES, one h...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

"....because this members of the gang hate farang and chinese too" And obviously one of t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

,All surfaces should be cleaned before operations,.... does this include the sand maybe...LOL. Whats...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

lol (555) why? it's so funny it's sad. MASKS? MASKS?MASKS? MASKS?MASKS? MASKS?MASKS? M...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

Lalala@ correct it’s a massive scam everyone who has died in the last 3 months has Covid if you be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

...proofed already all around the world - this virus is not much more dangerous like the flue. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

Kurt... all this figure are BS... France for example had counted also suspected cases and some days ...(Read More)

Tourist spots, national parks face quotas

The TAT is telling us that we will be relying on domestic tourism for the foreseeable future and rea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

We must have a plan and business; not government needs to get ready. It is in businesses best intere...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

And don't forget, like most countries, we haven't beaten the virus, we've run away and h...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 