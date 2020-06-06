Kata Rocks
Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Phuket, total stands at 227

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (June 6) reported zero new cases of people infected with COVID-19, marking the 12th consecutive day without any new infections have been reported on the island.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 June 2020, 12:09PM

The total number of officially recognised COVID-19 cases stands at 227. Image: Phuket PR

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that zero people were receiving medical treatment for being infected with the virus.The last patient being treated for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital on May 31.

The report today noted that 23 people are waiting for tests to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19, same number as reported yesterday.

CMI - Thailand

It also stated that so far 12,287 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 336 on the 11,951 reported yesterday.

Of those, 11,495 were found not infected with the virus said the report.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19.

