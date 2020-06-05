Phuket marks 11 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (June 5) reported zero new cases of people infected with COVID-19, marking the 11th consecutive day that no new infections have been reported on the island.

By The Phuket News

Friday 5 June 2020, 06:59PM

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that zero people were receiving medical treatment for being infected with the virus.

The last patient being treated for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital on May 31.

The report today noted that 23 people are waiting for tests to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19, up two from the 21 reported yesterday.

It also stated that so far 11,951 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 200 on the 11,751 reported yesterday.

Of those, 11,250 were found not infected with the virus said the report.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19.

The PR Phuket report today also called for people to take active measures to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19 and to avoid traveling to communities and places of risk, especially as people may not know they are infected as they are not experiencing any symptoms of infections.

The report added that as control measures restricting travel into and out of Phuket had been eased, all people coming to or leaving Phuket are to register their travel details through the PhuketSmartCheck-In app.