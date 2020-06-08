Kata Rocks
B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses

PHUKET: A total of B2.9 billion is to be spent on revitalizing the local economy through 103 projects to help businesses restart in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Phuket Governor has announced.

COVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 June 2020, 12:40PM

Governor Phakaphong explained that all projects will be vetted by local administration organisations before being submitted to a provincial committee for approval. Photo: PR Phuket

The funds are being provided by the Ministry of Interior, Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana told a meeting on Friday (June 5).

The funds are to be allocated to business projects approved via the tambon (OrBorTor and municipalities) and district administrative offices, he said.

The projects must be vetted to ensure they are under the framework of  the national economic and social rehabilitation policy before being forwarded to a provincial committee headed by Governor Phakaphong for approval.

In total, the Phuket government has been allocated B2,925,349,937 in order to support 103 projects, the Governor explained.

The projects must be related to agriculture; product development, and include marketing plans; community tourism; creative travelling; community water resources or community infrastructure, he said.

