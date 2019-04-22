THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Operation ’Remove seastead’! Houses, hotels behind putrid canal? 2nd fire in Rawai! || April 22

PHUKET XTRA - April 22 Operation ’Remove seastead’ |:| Houses, hotels ’cause’ of putrid canal in Nai Yang? |:| 2nd fire breaks out in Rawai |:| Patong Police, taxi drivers meet to discuss ’improvement’ |:| New Zealand man found dead on road |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 22 April 2019, 05:51PM

 

 

Phuket community
Residents, hotels blamed for Nai Yang canal pollution

I sent photos to the PN years ago of this at Nai Yang. The black water entering and moving along the...(Read More)

Navy in motion to remove Phuket seastead

Trust they will all receive medals....(Read More)

Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour

Yet more positive PR for Phuket. Telling the world that our taxi drivers are so bad that they have t...(Read More)

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

Thai Government should show respect and appreciation to this Australian man who was defending a thai...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: For stupidity, click repeat

Clear Opinion piece! Well, the navy has nothing to do,they are happy to make from a mouse a 'ma...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

No water supply, no electricity, by temperatures around 37 degrees. Great time management....(Read More)

Navy in motion to remove Phuket seastead

What is the difference between a anchored vessel and a anchored seastead? Is the thai law clear in t...(Read More)

Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour

'We' do this nonsense AFTER the high season when tourists are gone., not BEFORE. We do it th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: For stupidity, click repeat

"But one thing that has surfaced from the seastead farce: a whole new form of tourism accommoda...(Read More)

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

I agree with CJ69 100%. However, there is a good chance that like the several 100K or millions of ...(Read More)

 

