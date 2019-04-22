THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’

PHUKET: Royal Thai Navy ships HTMS Sriracha and HTMS Rin departed Phuket this morning (Apr 22) to begin the operation to remove the controversial “seastead” from its location some 42km south of Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 April 2019, 11:59AM

The operation to remove the seastead from its location some 42km south of Phuket began this morning (Apr 22). Photo: PR Dept)

The ships left port at at the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa at 8am under operation "Remove Seastead".

Rear Admiral Vithanarat Kochaseni told the press this morning that he had been ordered by Vice Admiral Sittiporn Maskasem, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, to pversee the operation.

Three Navy boats are being used in the recovery operation, he said.

“The HTMS Sriracha will act as the command ship for the operation, the HTMS Mannai will carry the cabin unit while the HTMS Rin will be responsible for towing the spur of the base of the structure back to Phuket,” he said.

“It is expected that this operation will take about half a day to complete,” R/Adm Vithanarat said.

“During the operation we will give priority to the safety of the personnel in carrying out the operations,” he added.

“We will be coordinating the operation with the Phuket Marine Office, which will store the structure at the Phuket Deep Sea Port. In total, to carry out this operation will take the involvement of 300 officials,” R/Adm Vithanarat said.

Phuket Vice Governor Supot Rotreuang Na Nongkhai said, “All this evidence seized will be held for Wichit Police investigators. They will expedite their investigation, which is expected to be concluded within one week.

“All the evidence seized eand the records of their investigation will be handed over to the Public Prosecutor as soon as possible,” V/Gov Supoj added.

 

 

