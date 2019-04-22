THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

New Zealand man, 57, found dead on road in Karon

PHUKET: Police investigating the death of a New Zealand man whose body was found on Patak Rd in Karon early this morning (Apr 22) believe that his motorbike was not struck by any other vehicle, leading to his fatal fall on the road.

deathpolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 22 April 2019, 12:23PM

The man’s motorbike showed no signs that it had been struck by another vehicle, police said. Photo: Ruamjai Rescue Foundation

The man’s motorbike showed no signs that it had been struck by another vehicle, police said. Photo: Ruamjai Rescue Foundation

Karon Police were notified of the man* lying on the road, and his Honda motorbike lying nearby near the entrance to Patak Rd Soi 12, at 1am, said Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

“At this stage to looks like his motorbike was not struck by any vehicle,” Capt Ekkachai told The Phuket News.

The man had suffered minor injuries to his right arm, but had also suffered head injuries, he noted.

Police and rescue workers at the scene did not report recovering a helmet from the accident site.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Ruamjai Rescue Foundation workers arrived at the scene and transported the man’s body to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“We don’t know the cause of his death yet. His body was taken to Vachira Hospital for doctors to confirm the cause of death,” Capt Ekkachai said..

“His death has been reported to New Zealand consular officials already,” he added.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Push for murder charges against drink-drivers divides force
Soldier dies after motorbike hits power pole in Thalang
Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years
Filipino killed by drunk driver
Brit, 58, found dead in Patong hotel room
Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead
Murderers on the roads
Phuket Songkran road accident toll holds at one dead, 25 injured
Day 2: Songkran death toll declines
Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays
Phuket police get tough on drunk drivers
Zero deaths reported in Phuket on first day of Seven Days of Danger
Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days of Danger’ with zero deaths
Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges
Body of man washed off rocks while fishing washes ashore at Nai Harn Beach

 

Phuket community
Residents, hotels blamed for Nai Yang canal pollution

I sent photos to the PN years ago of this at Nai Yang. The black water entering and moving along the...(Read More)

Navy in motion to remove Phuket seastead

Trust they will all receive medals....(Read More)

Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour

Yet more positive PR for Phuket. Telling the world that our taxi drivers are so bad that they have t...(Read More)

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

Thai Government should show respect and appreciation to this Australian man who was defending a thai...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: For stupidity, click repeat

Clear Opinion piece! Well, the navy has nothing to do,they are happy to make from a mouse a 'ma...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

No water supply, no electricity, by temperatures around 37 degrees. Great time management....(Read More)

Navy in motion to remove Phuket seastead

What is the difference between a anchored vessel and a anchored seastead? Is the thai law clear in t...(Read More)

Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour

'We' do this nonsense AFTER the high season when tourists are gone., not BEFORE. We do it th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: For stupidity, click repeat

"But one thing that has surfaced from the seastead farce: a whole new form of tourism accommoda...(Read More)

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

I agree with CJ69 100%. However, there is a good chance that like the several 100K or millions of ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Ride 4 Kids 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Trash Fashion Show 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential

 