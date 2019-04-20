PHUKET: Sirinath National Park Chief Vitoon Dechpramualpol responded to online complaints over polluted, stinky canal running through Nai Yang area and threatening to empty into the sea.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 20 April 2019, 10:09AM

Photos posted on Facebook show wastewater in the canal running through Sirinath National Park. Photo: Seang Prachachon Kon Phuket

Talking to The Phuket News, Mr Vitoon admitted that online complaints over the condition of Nai Yang canal have substance, but claimed that he has no authority to do anything about it as the source of pollution is outside Sirinath National Park.

Photos of putrid Nai Yang canal were posted on Seang Prachachon Kon Phuket Facebook Page this Friday (April 19). The pictures showed black water in the canal while comments added that it also smells unpleasant according to local residents.

Concerns we also expressed about the possibility of black water reaching the sea when rains come and water level in the canal rises.

“The canal in the pictures is the one in Sirinath National Park and it has the wastewater problem described in the online complaint,” Mr Vitoon admitted.

“I am aware of the problem and already reported it to the Regional Environment Department Region 15 office and the Phuket office of the Environment Department. I asked them to come, conduct checks and find a solution,” he added.

Mr Vitoon believes that the sources of pollution are houses and hotels located outside Sirinath National Park where he has no authority to take actions.

“I can't solve the problem myself. That's why I need officials from the Regional Environment Department Region 15 office and the Phuket office of the Environment Department to come and discuss it,” Mr Vitoon said.