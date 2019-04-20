THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Second fire in three days breaks out in Rawai

PHUKET: Rawai Deputy Mayor Teerapong Taodang urged people to beware of fire hazards after a blaze broke out on Soi Saiyuan 16 today (April 20).

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 20 April 2019, 04:01PM

A fire broke out in Rawai around noon today. Photo: DDPM Rawai

At 12:30pm today, Rawai Municipality Fire Department was informed of a fire near a house on Soi Saiyuan 16.

Firefighters from the Rawai Municipality Fire Department were quickly on the scene and in 10 minutes brought the blaze under control. The fire didn't make any damage to buildings or other property.

"The fire started in garbage dumped near the house. I still don't know what caused the blaze. Local resident told me that the fire started on its own somewhere in the pile old tires,” Mr Teerapong said.
"Fortunately, the firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze quickly as the blaze was only in 1 meter from,” he added.

"I want to warn people to be careful. Do not pile up things that can catch fire altogether and always turn of electrical electrical appliances and equipment before leaving your house,” Rawai Deputy Mayor said.

 

 

