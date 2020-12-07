PHUKET XTRA - December 7 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Only 1 municipality paying to keep Phuket Stray shelter open |:| 4 arrested for stealing from Patong hotel |:| Employers asked to turn in illegal migrant workers |:| Phuket honours King Bhumibol’s birthday |:| Thailand Covid cases rise by 21 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 7 December 2020, 07:10PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@Capricornballs And yet is Khun Sirinan right with his remarks. The monarchy exists for centuries ...(Read More)
Jor12, there is no need to name illegal hotels or bar businesses. The Phuket government themselves w...(Read More)
Pretty sure that most all books that reveal Thai history are banned in LOS...(Read More)
@Deka, The reference was in reference to Khun Sirinan's reference to "a few months of prote...(Read More)
Pure genius...cops rush in and the guy runs upstairs. Me thinks that not much contingency planning ...(Read More)
k...a commentator has suggested a point to which I disagree and say so and give reasons for saying s...(Read More)
k...best direct me to the article. Never heard or read of any government allowing illegal businesses...(Read More)
Kurt,why don't you just click the link above to get an answer to your question ? Oh,I forgot. In...(Read More)
@Fascinated It's an old file photo ! The original post on BP doesn't even have a picture ...(Read More)
Encouraging foreign tourists to come? But only may fly with THAI? Oooh. What are the prices of pack...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.