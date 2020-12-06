Kata Rocks
Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

PHUKET: Hundreds of local residents gathered at Saphan Hin Park yesterday (Dec 5), the national day commemorating the birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama 9), in a show of support to “protect the monarchy”.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 6 December 2020, 11:47AM

The event was held peacefully at Saphan Hin last night (Dec 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

About 200 people who identified themselves as from two groups, “Phuket protectors of the throne” and “Phuket pro-monarchy club, gathered at the park, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, at about 6pm.

Several local key people delivered speeches about the achievements of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama 9) on a stage set up at the park. Among the speakers were Narong Chuenniran, former Director of the Phuket office of the national government television broadcaster National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT).

The speeches focussed on people’s appreciation of King Bhumibol’s achievements during his 70-year reign.

“I want every Thai person to love the monarchy and each other,” Mr Narong said.

After the speeches had concluded, the supporters held a candle-lit ceremony to pledge an oath to protect the monarchy, and then sang the royal anthem. 

The supporters disbanded peacefully and left the site at 7pm.

Officers from the Phuket City Police were present throughout the gathering.

The pro-royal event in Phuket came as thousands of yellow-clad people gathered at Sanam Luang in Bangkok last night to greet Their Majesties the King and the Queen and light candles to mark the birthday of late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and the national Father’s Day.

The government, which organised the ceremony, earlier invited people to greet Their Majesties, pay tribute to the late king and show their loyalty to the royal family at 7:19pm, reported the Bangkok Post.

It marked the first time Their Majesties presided over the annual ceremony and joined Thais in lighting candles for the occasion. 

Their Majesties also gave people brooches as souvenirs for the important event. 

People who joined the ceremony were advised to wear outfits made of Thai-made fabric, or local or national attire. 

Among those in attendance were actors including Duantem Salitul and Methanee “Nino” Buranasiri. Former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban was also spotted, and activist Suvit Thongprasert (the former monk once known as Buddha Issara) was seen handing out drinking water and snacks to attendees. 

Yellow continues to be the royal colour since, like his father, His Majesty was also born on a Monday. 

Saturday’s ceremony was one of the biggest shows of support for the monarchy since protests, some of them calling for reform of the institution, began gathering pace in July.

“The king has always been there to take care of people’s happiness, and without the king there would be chaos,” Wanchote Kunprasert, 65, told Reuters.

Another man who was holding a portrait of King Bhumibol said respect for the monarchy is deeply ingrained in Thai culture and dismissed the protests that call for its reform.

“The monarchy has been with us for centuries, how can you change that by just a few months of protests,” said Sirinan Jungwatmunee, 63.

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

@Lala You forgot to mention the most import point for yourself why you would choose worker from Mya...(Read More)

State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center

LA...It’s fair to say that Thailand - as do many other countries - has a good healthcare system in...(Read More)

Laguna Phuket Marathon holds strong

How many wearing masks at the start....(Read More)

Bottas beats Russell to Sakhir pole

Shows how it doesn't really matter who drives the Mercedes. Would Bottas and Hamilton be anywhe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

La...and how would know that, given that you stated you keep away from the "riff raff." Do...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

k...incorrect again. Read what you stated, "Suggest them to get out of their offices and do the...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

K...as usual you are wrong with your idiotic defamatory diatribe. ...(Read More)

State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center

Really Pascale ? At least in Europe we hear about this medical scandals as in LOS they are hold unde...(Read More)

Govt allays lockdown fears despite new infections in northern provinces

It looks like the Chiang Mai province is starting a Covid-19 wave. Domestic tourists will spread the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

I personally would rather employ Myanmar labor than any Thai, simply because they are more skilled a...(Read More)

 

