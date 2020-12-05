BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has urged employers of migrant workers on the island to report any migrant workers who are believed to have illegally entered Phuket as part of the island’s campaign targeting migrant workers for suspected COVID-19 infections.

MyanmarimmigrationCOVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 December 2020, 02:04PM

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at the meeting yesterday (Dec 4). photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at the meeting yesterday (Dec 4). photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong issued his request for cooperation at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 4) as he ordered officials to ramp up their efforts to locate and identify all migrant workers in Phuket who may have brought the virus with them from “neighbouring countries”.

“This meeting aims to ask for cooperation from every employer who hires migrant workers to examine their workers who may have illegally come into the country, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening in our neighboring countries,” Governor Narong said.

“Therefore, there must be intensive scanning measures in Phuket. I order relevant officials and employers to altogether scan and immediately inform officers of the Phuket Public Health Office [PPHO] if they find illegal workers,” he added.

CMI - Thailand

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee noted, “Some migrant workers went back to their countries while there was the virus outbreak in Phuket. Right now, when the pandemic is happening in their countries, they may want to return to Thailand. Some of them may come by illegal ways and have not been tested properly.

“In this regard, the province has created various intensive measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and has requested cooperation from the people and entrepreneurs to inform officials, in order that they will further take action under the disease protection measures,” Vice Governor Vikrom added.

