Phuket honours King Bhumibol’s birthday

Phuket honours King Bhumibol’s birthday

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led a mass ceremony to honour the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great this morning (Dec 5), a day also long honoured in Thailand as Father’s Day.

culture
By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 December 2020, 01:06PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led the official ceremony to honour King Bhumibol at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Dec 5). Photo: PR Dept

The official activities of the day began with the mass ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am, which was followed by the giving of alms to 89 monks to mark the auspicious day.

At 9:30am, Governor Narong led the heads of government agencies, military personnel, leading police chiefs and members of the public with a ceremony to pay tribute to King Bhumibol at Phuket Rajabhat University.

Many other activities to honour King Bhumbol, much loved and much revered by the Thai people for his achievements throughout his 70-year reign, will be held across the island today.

People joining the ceremonies are asked to wear yellow as a mark of respect.

