PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year Covid fears! Phuket roads deaths in a week, same as Covid in a year? || December 17

PHUKET XTRA - December 17 || Covid fears could split up New Year celebrations |:| Phuket road deaths in a week same as all island Covid deaths for 2020 |:| Thailand Covid cases up by 20 |:| Free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for pets in Phuket Town Hosted by: JP Mestanza



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 17 December 2020, 06:09PM