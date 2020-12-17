BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Foreign Phuket hotel staffer dies in motorbike accident

PHUKET: A Portuguese man who worked for a hotel in the Surin Beach area died after suffering severe head injuries in a motorbike accident in Kathu over the weekend, police have confirmed.

Thursday 17 December 2020, 11:52AM

Rescue workers at the scene on Wichit Songkram Rd early last Saturday morning (Dec 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Phirawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police told The Phuket News today that the Portuguese man was Diogo Matos Silva, 35.

Mr Silva suffered severe head injuries when he fell from the motorbike he was riding while rounding a curve on Wichit Songkram Rd in the early hours of last Saturday morning (Dec 12).

“In the accident on Dec 12, Mr Diogo Matos Silva, 35, suffered serious injuries to his head. Rescue workers rushed him to hospital,” Lt Phirawat told The Phuket News.

“I was informed by the hospital later that day that he had died,” Lt Phirawat said.

“I found a helmet near the scene of the accident, but I am not sure if he was wearing it or not. Plus I was unable to find his driving licence or International Driver’s Permit,” he added.

Lt Phirawat said that it appeared that no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

“The motorbike does not appear to have been struck at all. This is why we believe that the motorbike was not hit by another vehicle,” he said.

Mr Silva was carrying his work permit, which indicated that he worked for a hotel at Surin Beach, Lt Phirawat said.

“I received more information from his place of work, a hotel at Surin Beach, in Cherng Talay,” he confirmed, though declined to identify the position Mr Silva held at the hotel.

“I am still waiting for doctors to present their report on the accident and the blood test to find out whether alcohol was involved,” he said. 

“Officials from the Portuguese embassy [in Bangkok] have already contacted me for more information,” Lt Phirawat confirmed.

