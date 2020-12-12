BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Foreign man found unconscious in accident on Kathu road

Foreign man found unconscious in accident on Kathu road

PHUKET: A foriegn man was found unconscious with head injuries after an apparent motorbike accident on a curve in Kathu early this morning (Dec 12).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 12 December 2020, 02:50PM

Rescue workers at the scene on Wichit Songkram Rd early this morning (Dec 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Phirawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police was notified of the accident at 3:10am.

A passing motorist had found the man at the Kuan Lim Saen curve on Wichit Songkram Rd, about 700 metres from the Makro store.

Police arrived with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers and an emergency medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital to find the man injured and unconscious on the road, Lt Phirawat reported. 

Nearby was a black Honda PCX motorbike, registered in Narathiwat province, laying on the road.

The man was dressed in olive green long pants and a white shirt. He was unconscious and bleeding through the nose and mouth, Lt Phirawat noted in his report.

Rescue workers provided immediate first aid and rushed the man to Vachira Phuket Hospital, he added.

Police have yet to confirm the man’s name and nationality, Lt Phirawat noted, but added that officers found a receipt from a private hospital for a blood test issued to the name of “Mr Diogo Matos”.

The receipt marked that the man had been issued a work permit.

The man was also carrying a receipt for B500 in payment of a fine issued by the Chalong Police on Dec 8 for driving without a licence.

At this stage police believe the man was riding alone when he lost control of the motorbike on the curve, Lt Phirawat noted in his report.

However, he added that police were still investigating the accident.

