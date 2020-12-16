Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: A 26-year-old man died in a collision between a motorbike and a truck on Route 4027 through Pa Khlok this morning (Dec 16).

transportagriculturedeathpoliceSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 December 2020, 06:10PM

Lt Pongphiphat Khamchomphu of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, about 300 metres west of the PTT petrol station in Moo 3, at 7:54am.

Police together with rescue workers from Pa Khlok Municipality rushed to the scene to find a white Phuket-registered Hino truck stopped in the middle of the road. Under the front of the truck was a black Ranong-registered Honda Click motorbike.

The motorbike rider, Thone Ouengsrikham, 26, was unconscious on the road. He had suffered a serious injury to the back of his head.

Unable to confirm he had a pulse, rescue workers administered CPR and rushed him to Thalang Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The truck driver, Chaleamsak Boonyarat, 36 was waiting for police at the scene.

Mr Chaleamsak told police that he was driving from the Heroines Monument to Pa Khlok when the motorbike Mr Thone was riding crossed in front of him too quickly for him to avoid a collision.

The accident happened at a U-Turn point along the road, where all traffic has been diverted to the same side of the road while the road expansion works continue.

Lt Pongphiphat explained, “We have to investigate more, so that we can decide whether the truck driver will be charged for this accident.”

He added that police were waiting on the results of MrChaleamsak’s blood-alcohol test from Thalang Hospital.

“Some parts of the road are closed while the road expansion continues, leading to many accidents near U-turn points and along the parts where all traffic is on the same side,” Lt Pongphiphat said.

“Please drive carefully, especially at night, as there is not enough light along the road,” he said.