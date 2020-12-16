BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket, Phang Nga gain new entries in Michelin Guide

PHUKET: The number of Phuket and Phang Nga entries in the famed Michelin Guide has risen to 21 with the official launch of the fourth edition of ‘The MICHELIN Guide for Thailand’ today (Dec 16).

Education
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 December 2020, 04:28PM

Salaloy at Rawai Beach is a new entry to the Bib Gourmand section, while Tu Kab Khao on Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town has been promoted from the Michelin Plate to Bib Gourmand.

In total, the Bib Gourmand selection features 106 restaurants and street food establishments, with 65 located in Bangkok, 20 in Chiang Mai, 21 in Phuket and Phang Nga (see full list below), noted a release announcing the new edition.

“This year, 17 are joining the list for the first time (nine in Bangkok, three in Chiang Mai, five in Phuket & Phang Nga), while four are promoted from the MICHELIN Plate (one from each provincial territory),” said the announcement.

“The Bib Gourmand distinction, symbolized by the famed ‘Bibendum’ or ‘Michelin Man’ licking his lips, recognizes eateries that offer quality cuisine carefully prepared and reasonably priced with very good value-for-money at a maximum of B1,000 (a three-course meal: starter, main course, and dessert – exclusive of beverage),” the Michelin announcement explained.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown, we would especially like to boost the morale of restaurant professionals, continue to support the culinary industry, and encourage local foodies to embark on more foodventures – of course, within the parameters of current public health guidelines,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of MICHELIN Guides.

“Providing a combination of quality dishes and affordable prices, the Bib Gourmand establishments serve as the ideal dining solution for budget-savvy foodies, and play a significant part in keeping Thailand’s culinary scene alive during these tough times,” he added.

In the fourth edition of The MICHELIN Guide for Thailand, the 17 new additions to the Bib Gourmand list include: 

  • Bangkok, Burapa, a restaurant with the Orient Express theme that takes diners on a journey east-by-northeast to taste a unique, flavoursome cuisine that joins culinary elements from Isan and the province of Trat; Chang-Wang-Imm, a restaurant in a charming two-storey house built in 1957 on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, serving delicious wallet-friendly Thai cuisine that highlights traditional cooking techniques and flavours; and Phed Phed Bistro, a restaurant with the minimalist décor and wire mesh accents, focusing on comfort food made with quality ingredients;

  • Chiang Mai, Go Neng (Wichayanon), a street food establishment that has been around for more than three decades, specializing in deep-fried dough sticks, Pa Tong Go, that boast puffy perfection and crispy texture, uniquely shaped as crocodiles, dinosaurs, dragons, and elephants; 

  • Phang Nga, Hok Kee Lao, a Thai-Chinese restaurant beloved for decades for its delicious and affordable banquet-style food; and Tokola, a restaurant in lush gardens beside Khuekkhak beach, serving intensely-flavoured traditional and southern Thai dishes using locally sourced ingredients as well as ancient and original cooking methods; 

  • Phuket, Salaloy, a casual Rawai Beach eatery, famous for a good selection of fresh seafood on the menu that are freshly cooked to order.

The four restaurants promoted from the MICHELIN Plate to Bib Gourmand are: 

  • Bangkok, Somtum Khun Kan, a restaurant offering its famous Som Tam, plus a wide variety of authentic Thai and Thai-Isan dishes that are of high quality and great flavour; 

  • Chiang Mai, Charoen Suan Aek, a restaurant well known and loved in the neighbourhood by both locals and visitors for a long time, with its authentic and boldly flavoured northern Thai dishes that rely on indigenous, seasonal ingredients; 

  • Phang Nga, Nai Mueang, an authentic Southern Thai restaurant featuring a charming retro ambience with old tin-mining memorabilia, record players, sewing machines and other nostalgic bric-a-brac; 

  • Phuket, Tu Kab Khao, an elegant, atmospheric restaurant set in a grand Sino-Portuguese building, serving tasty Southern Thai cuisine with high-quality ingredients. 

“By expanding the geographical scope of this year’s selection, MICHELIN Guide inspectors found more eateries worthy of a Bib Gourmand rating. Thus, we would like to encourage local foodies to go on tasting ventures of their own, and discover by themselves – as our inspectors did – that Thailand is a true haven for good value, quality, and reasonably priced dining experience,” concluded Mr Poullennec.

Entries in the Bib Gourmand selection:

PHUKET & PHANG-NGA

Chomchan

Chuan Chim

Go Benz

Hok Kee Lao - NEW

Hong Khao Tom Pla

Khanom Chin Pa Son - NEW

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Khok Kloi Bami Tom Yam Khai - NEW

Khrua Luang Then

Kin-Kub-Ei

Mor Mu Dong

Naam Yoi

Nai Mueang - PROMOTED

One Chun

Raya

Roti Taew Nam

Salaloy - NEW

Surf & Turf by Soul Kitchen

Ta Tuay

Takola - NEW

The Charm

Tu Kab Khao - PROMOTED

 

