Free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality, the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office and the Soi Dog Foundation together are offering free sterilisation and rabies vaccines for cats and dogs to Phuket Town residents.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 December 2020, 11:44AM

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The service is available at the Saphan Hin gymnasium, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, until Jan 1.

Officers are providing services from 9am to 4pm, only Monday to Friday.

Sterilisation will be provided to only 20 cats and 20 dogs per day. The pets must refrain not eat or drink anything for at least eight hours before receiving the sterilisation.

To receive the rabies vaccine, pets must be at least three months old.

Phuket Town Municipality asks pet owners to present their ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic.

Foreigners can present their passports and a document such as a water or electricity bill to prove that they live in Phuket Town.

To book an appointment and ask for more information, call Phuket City Municipality’s Veterinary office at 082-4706796.