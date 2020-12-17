BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Phuket Town

Free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality, the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office and the Soi Dog Foundation together are offering free sterilisation and rabies vaccines for cats and dogs to Phuket Town residents.

animals
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 December 2020, 11:44AM

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The free service is being provided until Jan 1. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

« »

The service is available at the Saphan Hin gymnasium, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, until Jan 1.

Officers are providing services from 9am to 4pm, only Monday to Friday. 

Sterilisation will be provided to only 20 cats and 20 dogs per day. The pets must refrain not eat or drink anything for at least eight hours before receiving the sterilisation. 

To receive the rabies vaccine, pets must be at least three months old.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Phuket Town Municipality asks pet owners to present their ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic. 

Foreigners can present their passports and a document such as a water or electricity bill to prove that they live in Phuket Town.

To book an appointment and ask for more information, call Phuket City Municipality’s Veterinary office at 082-4706796.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Red Cross Fair returns for New Year
Foreign Phuket hotel staffer dies in motorbike accident
Exclusive Health Fair for Royal Phuket Marina by Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PAO poll fails to ignite interest among youth
French court jails accomplices over Charlie Hebdo attack
New Year parties ‘could be split up’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-cop/Politico gets life for murder, kidnapping! Hotels caught in subsidy fraud? || December 16
Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok
Officials encourage voting in Sunday election
Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators
Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket
National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket
TAT hooks up with Tinder to target singles travel
WHO in talks with Pfizer, Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine access
Electricity outage to affect Rawai

 

Phuket community
Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

A few days ago a comment with article BP about this. A family booked number of nights hotel room i...(Read More)

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

This whole Government 'subsidy thing' has given to much room for corruption, scamming, chea...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

Well, if this goes the same way as that (expensive budgetted !) automatic car speeding system with a...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

Where's the "elephant" in the room in this story? I'll take a look around?...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Do they really think more flights will attract more tourists? Thai Smile seem to be heading the way ...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

In addition, Phuket currently has “no more than” 10 foreign tourists who recently arrived on the...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

One doesn’t have to be a Rhodes Scholar to know why the drop in tourism. The 14-day quarantine and...(Read More)

Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok

What about a blood alcohol test for the motorbike rider, Khun Ouengsrikham? Reckless motorbikers an...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Well well to day it’s only 75 flight too phuket some AirAsia,Vietjet, BangkokAir,Smile +++...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Pure fantasy and more lies. More flights with no passengers . The airlines are not stupid . If the g...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort

 