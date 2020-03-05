Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New cases of coronavirus in Thailand! Rock climbing death in Krabi? || March 5

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New cases of coronavirus in Thailand! Rock climbing death in Krabi? || March 5

PHUKET XTRA - March 5 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Four new cases of coronavirus in Thailand |:| Refusal to clarify over Phuket coronavirus report |:| Fatal climbing fall in Krabi |:| Longtail boat propeller kills driver |:| Baby turtles hatch at Nai Yang! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 5 March 2020, 05:36PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT clarifies virus ‘risk country’ self-quarantine requirements
Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre
290m students shut out of school as global virus battle intensifies
Four new local COVID-19 cases
100 billion baht relief package for COVID-19 virus
Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life
Skål Asia Congress in Phuket postponed
New US coronavirus deaths as lawmakers reach $8.3bn funding deal, China death toll tops 3,000
Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt
National Disease Control Chief refuses to clarify Phuket coronavirus report
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Complaints over hospital’s coronavirus measures! 44kg of Bangkok ganja? || March 4
Fire at Yamu Pier destroys two speed boats, 1 million baht of damages
Woman dies in rock-climbing fall in Ao Nang
Baby turtles hatch at Nai Yang Beach
Electricity outage to hit Chalong

 

Phuket community
Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

Papa paul... Official reports to date indicate."Thailand has reported 43 confirmed infections a...(Read More)

Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life

unfortunately beach rescue arrived very late because not on site at the time of the incident but I d...(Read More)

National Disease Control Chief refuses to clarify Phuket coronavirus report

17 Feb, Phuket health Chief Thanit held a press conference to say that he can say nothing. Now a dir...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Jor12... stay on subject, serves on use going back to a discussion at least 2 years old....(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Jor12, again wrong, that discussion was by road, you are the one who used a straight line distance i...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

"Premier Prayut Chan-o-Cha said yesterday the workers who came from South Korea’s two hardest...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Is it not time the Thai government effect measures to prevent Thai working illegal abroad? Thailand ...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Is it not time to replace Flip-Flop Minister Anutin? He is not exactly representing Thailand in a g...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Parties and breweries spring to mind with this chap. ...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Spraying down a road? Not only ineffective and wasteful but polluting the water run off systems. ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 