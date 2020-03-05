Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life

Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life

PHUKET: A 61-year-old boat driver died after being hit by his longtail boat’s propeller while trying to come ashore at Nai Harn beach, Rawai yesterday (Mar 4).

accidentsChinesemarinetourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 5 March 2020, 11:07AM

The longboat involved in the deadly accident yesterday (Mar 4). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The longboat involved in the deadly accident yesterday (Mar 4). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers taking the driver of the boat, Mr Phittaya, to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers taking the driver of the boat, Mr Phittaya, to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The longboat, captained by Phitthaya Yukhunthorn, was travelling from Klong Mudong with two Chinese tourists and a tour guide as passengers to Nai Harn beach.

Witness reports state the boat struggled in strong winds as it advanced to the beach and the four people were thrown overboard.

On-duty lifeguards saw the incident and rushed to help. However, a fatal wound had been inflicted to Mr Phitthaya’s head, reportedly from the boat’s propeller after he had been thrown into the water.

Mr Phitthaya was pronounced dead at the scene. The tourists and the guide escaped unharmed.

QSI International School Phuket

Capt Jarat Lemphan of the Chalong Police, together with Rawai Deputy Mayor Theerapong Thaodang and Ruamjai rescue workers, went to the scene at around 2pm to discover Mr Phitthaya’s body.

The lifeguards immediately called rescue teams for help but it was, unfortunately, too late,” commented Capt Jarat. “Phitthaya died on the beach.”

Capt Jarat said Mr Phitthaya’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination and will be given to relatives in order to conduct a religious ceremony.

There were no additional comments from police in regards to whether adverse weather conditions were the cause for the boat experiencing problems and the four people being thrown overboard.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

kris06 | 05 March 2020 - 12:18:27 

unfortunately beach rescue arrived very late because not on site at the time of the incident but I do not know if it would have changed anything for the poor man.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT clarifies virus ‘risk country’ self-quarantine requirements
Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New cases of coronavirus in Thailand! Rock climbing death in Krabi? || March 5
290m students shut out of school as global virus battle intensifies
Four new local COVID-19 cases
100 billion baht relief package for COVID-19 virus
Skål Asia Congress in Phuket postponed
New US coronavirus deaths as lawmakers reach $8.3bn funding deal, China death toll tops 3,000
Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt
National Disease Control Chief refuses to clarify Phuket coronavirus report
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Complaints over hospital’s coronavirus measures! 44kg of Bangkok ganja? || March 4
Fire at Yamu Pier destroys two speed boats, 1 million baht of damages
Woman dies in rock-climbing fall in Ao Nang
Baby turtles hatch at Nai Yang Beach
Electricity outage to hit Chalong

 

Phuket community
Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

Papa paul... Official reports to date indicate."Thailand has reported 43 confirmed infections a...(Read More)

Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life

unfortunately beach rescue arrived very late because not on site at the time of the incident but I d...(Read More)

National Disease Control Chief refuses to clarify Phuket coronavirus report

17 Feb, Phuket health Chief Thanit held a press conference to say that he can say nothing. Now a dir...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Jor12... stay on subject, serves on use going back to a discussion at least 2 years old....(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Jor12, again wrong, that discussion was by road, you are the one who used a straight line distance i...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

"Premier Prayut Chan-o-Cha said yesterday the workers who came from South Korea’s two hardest...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Is it not time the Thai government effect measures to prevent Thai working illegal abroad? Thailand ...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Is it not time to replace Flip-Flop Minister Anutin? He is not exactly representing Thailand in a g...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Parties and breweries spring to mind with this chap. ...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Spraying down a road? Not only ineffective and wasteful but polluting the water run off systems. ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
The LifeCo Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand

 