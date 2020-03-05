Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life

PHUKET: A 61-year-old boat driver died after being hit by his longtail boat’s propeller while trying to come ashore at Nai Harn beach, Rawai yesterday (Mar 4).

accidentsChinesemarinetourismtransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 5 March 2020, 11:07AM

Rescue workers taking the driver of the boat, Mr Phittaya, to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The longboat, captained by Phitthaya Yukhunthorn, was travelling from Klong Mudong with two Chinese tourists and a tour guide as passengers to Nai Harn beach.

Witness reports state the boat struggled in strong winds as it advanced to the beach and the four people were thrown overboard.

On-duty lifeguards saw the incident and rushed to help. However, a fatal wound had been inflicted to Mr Phitthaya’s head, reportedly from the boat’s propeller after he had been thrown into the water.

Mr Phitthaya was pronounced dead at the scene. The tourists and the guide escaped unharmed.

Capt Jarat Lemphan of the Chalong Police, together with Rawai Deputy Mayor Theerapong Thaodang and Ruamjai rescue workers, went to the scene at around 2pm to discover Mr Phitthaya’s body.

“The lifeguards immediately called rescue teams for help but it was, unfortunately, too late,” commented Capt Jarat. “Phitthaya died on the beach.”

Capt Jarat said Mr Phitthaya’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination and will be given to relatives in order to conduct a religious ceremony.

There were no additional comments from police in regards to whether adverse weather conditions were the cause for the boat experiencing problems and the four people being thrown overboard.