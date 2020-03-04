Woman dies in rock-climbing fall in Ao Nang

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have fallen some 30 metres to the ground while rock climbing in Ao Nang, Krabi, across the bay from Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 05:06PM

Police inspect the base of the Khao Toh Luang cliff face, just north of Ao Nang, yesterday (Mar 3). Photo: Ao Nang Police

Krabi Provincial Police Chief Col Somchai Suetortrakul reported that officers were called to the scene, the base of the 50-metre Khao Toh Luang cliff face, just north of Ao Nang, at 10am yesterday (Mar 3).

At the scene, the officers found the body of Nantawan Freja, 55. A climbing rope was still tied around her waist. The rope was connected to a climbing pin some 30m up the cliff face, Col Somchai explained.

Nearby were bags containing clothes, rock-climbing rope, cash in different currencies and Ms Freja’s Swedish driving license, he added.

Mr Freja’s body was found by local residents, who called the police, Col Somchai explained. Officers believe Ms Freja had died at least 12 hours before her body was found.

Ms Freja’s body was taken to Krabi Provincial Hospital for further examination while police continue their investigation, Col Somchai said.

Ao Nang Police Station Chief Aphichart Jinapen explained that Ms Freja, originally from Kanchanaburi, was married to a Swedish man. The couple had one son and lived in Sweden, but also had a three-story townhouse in Ao Nang.

“Ms Nantawan’s husband and son came to the police station to acknowledge her death at 3pm [yesterday],” Capt Aphichart said.

“They did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances involved in her death,” he said.

“At this stage, we believe that Ms Nantawan fell from the cliff face, but we have not concluded yet whether it was an accident or otherwise,” Capt Apihichart noted.

“We are still questioning witnesses and waiting for the post-mortem report from the hospital,” he added.