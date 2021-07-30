The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More closures, Phuket Sandbox on 2 week watch |:| July 30

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More closures, Phuket Sandbox on 2 week watch |:| July 30

PHUKET XTRA - July 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Gyms, pool halls closed, island sealed off |:| Phuket Sandbo on 2-week watch |:| Layan squattors given another reprieve |:| Heavy downpours across Phuket |:| Police probe protest photos |:| Thailand COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 30 July 2021, 06:25PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police probe staged protest photos of bodies left on Phuket Town streets
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue
Thai tiger population grows
More Phuket venues ordered closed, ban on movement of migrant workers
Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing
US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand
Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death
Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open
Virus deaths at home hit 21 as daily infections surge to record
PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news
Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases surpass 1,000, Thailand surpasses 560,000 Covid-19 cases |:| July 29
State agencies to waive fines for contractors falling behind construction schedules
Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve
Tourism Ministry reduces mandatory stay under Phuket Sandbox to seven days

 

Phuket community
Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’

So now everyone's forgotten that the numbers for Phuket were bumped up to 70% overnight by sudde...(Read More)

Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

MADBOX must continue .. just follow the guidelines carefully: - Coup - Curfew - Shut off / Cut ...(Read More)

Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death

Computers have system failure but soon the numbers will get back to the "normal" 1 case / ...(Read More)

US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand

Hold on a tick ... do you mean US and EU countries are donating HIGH Quality Vaccines while Xihina i...(Read More)

Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

Amazing how Phuket provinces generally have governors who make decisions about COVID with no experie...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

This rich elite, old age army guys, Sino-thai Hiso's + their flock in parliament/senate, this sm...(Read More)

Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

So the Sandbox tourists who have since left Phuket to travel to other regions of Thailand now will n...(Read More)

Governor confirms Phuket Sandbox will continue

July 27, Phuket Sandbox will continue. July 29, Phuket Sandbox on a 2 week probation. Flip-flop, fli...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Number of clearing orders are really laughable. Now to be cleared on Friday July 30 If not, on Mond...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Thai Tomorrow-tomorrow-tomorrow. Hehehe. Promises of village chief MaAnn are not worth the paper wr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura

 