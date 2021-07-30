PHUKET XTRA - July 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Gyms, pool halls closed, island sealed off |:| Phuket Sandbo on 2-week watch |:| Layan squattors given another reprieve |:| Heavy downpours across Phuket |:| Police probe protest photos |:| Thailand COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 30 July 2021, 06:25PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
So now everyone's forgotten that the numbers for Phuket were bumped up to 70% overnight by sudde...(Read More)
MADBOX must continue .. just follow the guidelines carefully: - Coup - Curfew - Shut off / Cut ...(Read More)
Computers have system failure but soon the numbers will get back to the "normal" 1 case / ...(Read More)
Hold on a tick ... do you mean US and EU countries are donating HIGH Quality Vaccines while Xihina i...(Read More)
Amazing how Phuket provinces generally have governors who make decisions about COVID with no experie...(Read More)
This rich elite, old age army guys, Sino-thai Hiso's + their flock in parliament/senate, this sm...(Read More)
So the Sandbox tourists who have since left Phuket to travel to other regions of Thailand now will n...(Read More)
July 27, Phuket Sandbox will continue. July 29, Phuket Sandbox on a 2 week probation. Flip-flop, fli...(Read More)
Number of clearing orders are really laughable. Now to be cleared on Friday July 30 If not, on Mond...(Read More)
Thai Tomorrow-tomorrow-tomorrow. Hehehe. Promises of village chief MaAnn are not worth the paper wr...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.