Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

PHUKET: The heavy downpours and strong winds are expected to continue across Phuket and neighbouring coastal provinces until next Wednesday (Aug 4), according to a weather advisory issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

weather
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 July 2021, 11:16AM

The heavy downpours and strong winds across Phuket are forecast to continue well into next week. Image: TMD

The advisory follows downpours soaking the island overnight, with wet roads and strong winds making driving conditions dangerous.

From Phang Nga northward, southwesterly winds of 20-40km/h and wave heights reaching up to three metres in thundershowers are forecast for the coming days.

For Phuket southward, the southwesterly winds are expected to reach gusts of 20-35km/h with wave heights averaging about two metres, and above two metres in thundershowers, the TMD said in a release issued to today (July 30).

All small boats were urged to stay ashore.

