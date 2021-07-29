Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

PHUKET: MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) has given illegal occupiers of prime beachfront land at Layan Beach belonging to the government another extension to vacate the plots they are illegally occupying.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 July 2021, 05:23PM

Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran (right, in uniform) gave the illegal occupants of the prime beachfront land seven days’ eviction notice on June 21. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

This time, the occupiers have until tomorrow, or else face having an arrest warrant issued against them, Mr MaAnn told The Phuket News today (July 29).

At last report, Mr MaAnn had given those still refusing to vacate the plots they are still illegally occupying until July 23 to remove their chattels and other belongings due to a legal loophole that allowed the occupants to challenge a local eviction order ‒ despite the Supreme Court already declaring all claims to the land by a host of illegal occupants as not valid.

The objections came after the illegal occupiers were given seven days’ final notice on June 21.

Mr MaAnn even gave them a final grace period until Monday (July 19).

As of today, the deadline is yet again “tomorrow”, Mr MaAnn said.

The land in question in total covers 178 rai along three kilometres of unspoilt beachfront, altogether estimated to be worth more than B10 billion.

Asked whether the plots had been vacated, Mr MaAnn told The Phuket News, “At this stage, we already sent a notice to the two plot owners who want to vacate by themselves that they need to vacate all of the plots within July 30, otherwise, we will sue them for acting against the notice of the Phuket office of the Legal Execution Department (LED) and file a request for arrest warrant.”

Asked why the Cherng Talay OrBorTor did not request an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court last Friday, as previously promised, Mr MaAnn said, “On Friday, we went to check and saw that some of their plots have been vacated, but some still remain on the land. We have told them If they do not move out all the plot within July 30, we will file a request for an arrest warrant.”

“We still give them a chance to vacate their plots [sic] by themselves. We do not rush them up, as they are local people,” Mr MaAnn concluded.