Layan Beach encroachers finally face eviction

PHUKET: The last three occupiers of state land at Layan Beach have until Friday to remove their chattels and belongings before machinery is sent in to demolish the buildings on Monday (July 19), MaAnn Samran, chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 July 2021, 12:18PM

MaAnn Samran, chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), says that machines will be sent in on Monday (July 19) to demolish any structures still standing on the state land. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The occupiers of plots of state land along the Layan-Leypang beachfront, altogether estimated to have a total value of about B10 billion, were given until June 28 to remove their buildings or else face them being demolished.

However, Mr MaAnn has told The Phuket News that an extension was given as several of the occupiers said they needed more time to vacate the site.

“The six restaurant operators told us that they want to vacate their plots by themselves. Three operators have already vacated the plots they were occupying since the first seven-day notice was served, but the other three are still in the process of removing their belongings,” he said.

“Two of the three are nearly finished moving out, while the other operator told me that he has a problem with removing the building structure,” Mr MaAnn continued.

“I have already told those three that they have time only until this Friday [July 16] to move out, otherwise I will send staff and machines to demolish their buildings on Monday [July 19],” he said.

“I have tried my best to order them to move out,” he added.

Asked why the delay in eviction was offered, Mr MaAnn said, “They told me that they wanted to move out by themselves, and that it may take longer than seven days. So I tried to compromise and gave them a chance to remove their items that can be used again when they reopen their restaurant somewhere else.

“I told them that they can do whatever they want, but by this Friday they need to move out. If I did not give them a chance and time to vacate the plots by themselves, I may have problems with local residents,” he said.

“Next week, I will send machines to clear all 178 rai land and install a fence around the land, preventing other people from encroaching [on the state land],” Mr MaAnn concluded.