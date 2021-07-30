The Phuket News
Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

PHUKET: All domestic arrivals from the mainland by land, air or sea will be refused entry to Phuket from Aug 3-16 under a new order issued by the Phuket Governor.


By The Phuket News

Friday 30 July 2021, 09:12AM

The checkpoint onto Phuket will be closed to all but essential traffic from Aug 3-6. Photo: PR Phuket

The notice issued by Phuket officials (click to enlarge).

The notice announcing that the Phuket Sandbox scheme will remain unaffected. Image: Phuket Info Center

The announcement came last night as the local health officials reported 50 new infections for yesterday (July 29) and one new death attributed to COVID-19.

While the island is to be shut off from the mainland, Phuket provincial officials last night issued a special notice to confirm that the Phuket Sandbox scheme will remain open.

Under the order, issued yesterday evening, the only persons and vehicles to be allowed onto the island during the period are  as a follows:

1) Medical ambulance emergency patient, lifeguard, rescue

2) Transport drugs, materials, medical supplies, medical chemicals

3) Transport consumer goods, agricultural products, livestock, animal feed

4) Transporting cooking gas fuel

5) Transport for banks, money, financial institution

6) Transport of parcels and publications

7) People who need to travel through international channels Phuket International Airport (must have a ticket of the travel date only)

8) Persons who have been ordered or have a written assignment from the agency to perform duties in the prevention and control of diseases in Phuket

AXA Insurance PCL

9) People who have been ordered by government agencies to go or perform urgent missions in Phuket

10) Those who have an appointment according to the court proceedings prosecutor or the investigating officer which must have clear documentary evidence that if postponing the said appointment will seriously damage the consideration process or an appointment to register rights and juristic acts only in case of urgent need that cannot be avoided otherwise it will cause damage to the parties or greatly affect the economy.

11) Transport construction materials, machinery and spare parts used for maintenance. Only used in the implementation of projects to solve the flood problem. or projects of the state, state enterprises, other government agencies in solving problems of people’s troubles or in case of urgent need

12) Any other cases that have practical problems that need to be diagnosed and ordered The incident commander at the Phuket checkpoint shall have the authority to consider on a case by case basis.

Even then, the checkpoint onto Phuket will remain closed to all traffic except for emergencies from 11pm to 4am each night.

In order to be allowed into Phuket, all of the above exceptions still must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by having received two doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine, or one injection of the Sinovac vaccine and one injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or at least one injection of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before arriving.

Alternatively, arrivals must have been discharged from medical care for recovering from CVOID-19 no more than 90 days before arriving.

Also, in order to be allowed into Phuket, all arrivals must present results of an RT-PCR test or antigen test performed by a medical facility within 72 hours of arriving proving that they are not infected.

Students under 18 years of age who are unable to receive vaccination against COVID-19 and need to travel to Phuket to study must present documents confirming which educational institution they attend and that they need to travel to Phuket to attend classes, and they must present a document issued by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) confirming that they have tested negative for the virus with a certificate for COVID-19 testing to be valid for no more than 1 month each time.

People arriving in Phuket to receive their second vaccination injection must present results of an RT-PCR test or antigen test performed by a medical facility within 72 hours of arriving proving that they are not infected.

All arrivals must install the Mor Chana application on their phones and enable location sharing through the app.

kiwiian | 30 July 2021 - 09:17:24 

So the Sandbox tourists who have since left Phuket to travel to other regions of Thailand now will not be able to get back in tor fly home if they don't get here before the 3rd.. And the others currently quarantining cannot leave... Amazing Thailand!

 

