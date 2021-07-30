The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More Phuket venues ordered closed, ban on movement of migrant workers

More Phuket venues ordered closed, ban on movement of migrant workers

PHUKET: New provincial orders have been issued to close more venues for sport and activities and to control the movement of migrant workers on the island from today (July 30) following the record new number of daily infections on the island.

Friday 30 July 2021, 10:46AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

« »

The new order was issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (July 29) and publicly posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) yesterday evening.

The latest order issued yesterday expands on the venues to be closed  and other restrictions as ordered on Tuesday, which saw all schools on the island ordered closed until Aug 16.

Under the order issued yesterday the listed venues are to be closed for 18 days, from today (July 30) to Aug 16.

Snooker and billiards halls, and other venues with pool tables, as well as internet and game cafés are ordered to close.

Boxing training schools and all other martial art schools, as well as swimming pools under management of private companies or local officials are to close.

Sports stadiums, outdoor venues for exercise, public parks and other areas for activities are to close at 9pm. Any sport that requires players to have close contact is prohibited. Gathering as audiences or spectators are also prohibited.

Fitness centers, gyms and other indoor venues for exercise must close at 9pm and when open must limit the number of people at the venue.

MGID

Meanwhile, a separate order banning the movement of any migrant workers living in camps on the island into or out of Phuket by air, land or sea is banned immediately.

The order is in effect from today until Aug 12. 

When traveling on the island, working and staying at camps, workers must strictly follow the D-M-H-T-T-A* measures, the order noted. 

Any workers camps or worksite in risk areas will have staff from Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) together with relevant officials will go to conduct proactive case screening by RT-PCR testing or using antigen test kit (ATK), the order added.

If any worker tests positive for COVID-19, the camp must be isolated and under ‘Bubble and Seal’ measures and have a camp manager to control the situation and update officials, the order said.

The order to ramp up COVID-prevention measures specifically at migrant worker camps on the island follows 13 workers at a camp in Patong testing positive, prompting officials to place the camp under one-month ‘Bubble and Seal’ isolation.

* The Thai Ministry of Public Health defines its D-M-H-T-T-A COIVD-prevention measures as:
D : Distancing
M : Mask wearing
H : Hand washing
T : Temperature
T : Testing
A : Application (MorChana)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Heavy Phuket weather set to continue
Thai tiger population grows
Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing
US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand
Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death
Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open
Virus deaths at home hit 21 as daily infections surge to record
PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news
Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases surpass 1,000, Thailand surpasses 560,000 Covid-19 cases |:| July 29
State agencies to waive fines for contractors falling behind construction schedules
Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve
Tourism Ministry reduces mandatory stay under Phuket Sandbox to seven days
Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown
Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

 

Phuket community
PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

This rich elite, old age army guys, Sino-thai Hiso's + their flock in parliament/senate, this sm...(Read More)

Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

So the Sandbox tourists who have since left Phuket to travel to other regions of Thailand now will n...(Read More)

Governor confirms Phuket Sandbox will continue

July 27, Phuket Sandbox will continue. July 29, Phuket Sandbox on a 2 week probation. Flip-flop, fli...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Number of clearing orders are really laughable. Now to be cleared on Friday July 30 If not, on Mond...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Thai Tomorrow-tomorrow-tomorrow. Hehehe. Promises of village chief MaAnn are not worth the paper wr...(Read More)

Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown

They think they're immune from Crap o Vac and are behaving as such- masks at work only, social h...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

PM Prayut should have explained what is really going on with Bangkok's vaccination center in ord...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

... with risk spreading Delta virus. Is true. That idiot initiative "Bring infected Phuket peop...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

What is possible to spread fake about Covid-19? Only 5% of population is now vaccinated, is true. Th...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Look back to my comment of last week- no surprise. Some people in Thailand really are 'unusually...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 