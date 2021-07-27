The Phuket News
Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

PHUKET: All schools in Phuket are to remain closed until Aug 16, Central shopping mall has been closed for seven days for cleaning and all local markets must enforce four-square- metres per person social distancing under the latest order from provincial officials to try to curb the rise in infections across the island.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 July 2021, 10:35AM

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong (right) and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (centre) at the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee meeting yesterday (July 26). Photo: PR Phuket

The new measures were announced following a meeting of the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, yesterday (July 26).

The measures were announced through a copy of the order posted online by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) just before 11:30pm last night.

The order is marked to be in effect from today (July 27) until next Monday (Aug 2).

Under the order, all educational institutions on the island, except private schools that have a maximum of five students per class, are to be closed until Aug 16.

Under the previous order all educational institutions were to remain closed until Aug 2.

The order also marks that the Central Phuket shopping mall is to be closed for seven days for cleaning, and that medical staff from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) will conduct rapid antigen tests on all staff to determine whether they are infected with COVID-19.

“This is to protect our people, as we have found some infected cases from the shopping mall. We just want to save Phuket. Anything we can do to save Phuket, we will do,” Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong explained at a press conference yesterday before the order was issued.  

“The number of new infected cases [sic] has increased to 30 per day. Any protective measure to make Phuket the safest place, we will not hesitate to use them,” he said.

The new order also mandated that all football and futsal venues, and badminton venues, to be closed with immediate effect.

Fresh markets and walking street markets must limit the number of customers at the market, and maintain social distancing of four square metres per person.

The order also reduced the maximum number of people allowed to gather at an approved event from 150 people to only 100 people. Events or activities held by officials are excepted.

Kurt | 27 July 2021 - 13:58:06 

Vaccinated Thai and foreigners can infect non vaccinated Retiree residents. With not vaccinating foreign retirees you never get the infection rate down on Phuket. The difference between Covid-19 securing demands for foreign arrivals and not vaccinating foreign Residents can't be greater. But that logic seems not be understand. Just throw in more orders. Looks fine,...on paper.

Kurt | 27 July 2021 - 13:50:10 

It would be nice if Governor orders 'PhuketMustWin.com' to fulfill her obligations and approve ALL registered vaccination requests of foreign Residents. I already went twice as advised on register conformation form,  to Immigration. as Approval not happens. Are there twice  appointment sms's promised. Well, so far no sms's. There must be more retirees here who not get vaccinated.

Kurt | 27 July 2021 - 13:37:39 

In just 1 week time we are given orders 4 times. Orders don't contain Covid-19 Delta virus. The infection numbers on Phuket location list are rising. Would be interesting and useful to know how many are Thai and how many are foreigner. Just alone to see how the Sandbox works out. So, of the 54 infections  in Chalong how many are Thai or foreigner? Etc.

 

