PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man fakes own death, by killing? Weather warning extended! || August 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man fakes own death, by killing? Weather warning extended! || August 3

PHUKET XTRA - August 3 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Man tries to fake his own death by killing other man |:| Three hurt as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses |:| Governor orders emergency standby after weather warning extended |:| No charges over fence on Bang Tao Beach Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 3 August 2020, 07:50PM

Phuket community
Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Kurt,the skipper is dead. How you want to hold him accountable in court ?...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

"In EU are no cheap work forces" Haha Kurt,joke of the day ! Wondering why I paid for wor...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

@BigA Everything ! As long as it makes sense !...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

A show parade for self satisfaction and make subordinates understand their 'non position' in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Went in for 2 letters. 600 baht. Asked for recipt. Now it was suddenly free...(Read More)

Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket

"On average they spent B5,500 baht per person per day".....Sorry, but number is from Heave...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

...same salary ? LOL ? Or what about those working in Qatar,UAE,Singapore,Japan and and and.You thi...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

Kurt,somehow your knowledge isn't as great as you always pretend. Romanians for example are work...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

What actually am I permitted to write ? Horst...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Rich 44, International maritime law wise it is up to a Captain to sail Yes/No. He is 100% responsibl...(Read More)

 

