Teacher killed as storm fells tree onto school

PHUKET: A 29-year-old teacher was killed after strong winds brought down a tree onto staff accommodation at a school in Kathu last night (Aug 2).

weatheraccidentsdeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 August 2020, 10:29AM

Science teacher Thanachart Teanwattanakun, 29, was crushed to death as tree brought the roof and ceiling came down on him. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers were called to Thairatwithaya School at about 8:25pm, reported Lt Col Somchai Nuboon of the Kathu Police.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew also present at the scene to oversee Kusoldharm rescue workers and Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) officers carry out the rescue and recovery operation.

A large tree had fallen onto one of six staff houses at the school. In the bedroom of the house rescue workers found the body of science teacher Thanachart Teanwattanakun, 29, crushed to death as the ceiling came down on him.

UWC Thailand

Siriporn Borna, a teacher staying in one of the other houses, told police that her husband heard a loud sound of the tree collapse and ran out to see what had happened.

Her husband called out to Mr Thanachart, but heard no response, and so quickly called the DDPM emergency hotline 1669, Ms Siriporn said.

Ms Siriporn also told police that a branch from the same tree had fallen on the house next to the one where Mr Thanachart was staying once before, but there no one was injured in that incident.

