Heavy weather warning extended for Phuket, Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has extended its heavy weather warning for Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman Coast, and issued a nationwide alert for fallout from tropical storm Sinlaku making landfall in Vietnam.

Sunday 2 August 2020, 04:54PM

Strong waves pound Nai Harn Beach earlier today (Aug 2). Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

Lifeguards warned swimmers of strong waves along Phuket’s west coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Visitors to bang Tao Beach were warned of large debris being dumped on shore by the strong waves. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 10am local standard time today (Aug 2), the Category 3 tropical storm “SINLAKU” made landfall over Vietnam, centered at Thanh Hoa, with maximum sustained winds of about 65km/h, said the warning issued earlier today by TMD Director-General Somsak Khaosuwan.

The storm was moving west-northwest at speed 15 km/h and was forecast to be downgraded to tropical depression over Laos before being downgraded further to a low-pressure cell, he added.

“The strong monsoon though lies across the North and the upper Northeast into tropical storm SINLAKU. Meanwhile, the strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

“Heavy to very heavy rain are likely in many areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central, the Eastern and southern regions. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather updates,” said the warning.

Provinces in South Thailand forecast to be affected today and tomorrow (Aug 2-3) were identified as: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Provinces expected to still be affected until Tuesday (Aug 4) were identified as:Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

“Strong wind waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf. Wave heights in the Andaman Sea will rise to 2-4 metres, 2-3 meters in the Gulf of Thailand and above 4 meters high in thundershower areas,” the warning added.

Thanyapura Health 360

“All ships should proceed with caution and should keep ashore, and keep away from thundershowers until Aug 4,” the warning said.

The warning also noted that Category 3 tropical storm “HAGUPIT” is forecast to make landfall over Taiwan and China tomorrow and Tuesday (Aug 3-4). The storm is expected to have no effect on Thailand, the warning added.

Lifeguards in Phuket today issued warnings that strong waves were present at nearly all beaches on the west coast due to the south west monsoon.

They strongly reminded visitors to the beaches where some areas are open to swimmers, to swim only in areas marked by red-yellow flags where lifeguards are on patrol.

At Bang Tao, lifeguards warned beach visitors they could be seriously injured by large pieces of lumber, tree trunks and other debris that the strong waves were bringing ashore.

Last night, a ferry transiting from Koh Samui back to the mainland sank amid the heavy weather. Nine people were rescued while a search was launched for seven people still missing.

