Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses

PHUKET: Rawai Municipality workers have sealed off a section of the sidewalk along the Rawai beachfront beside where restaurants have set up their own tables and chairs after three people were injured when a gaping hole opened where a section of the sidewalk collapsed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 August 2020, 04:16PM

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos inspects the hole in the Rawai beachfront footpath. Photo: Rawai Municipality

The sidewalk collapsed without any warning. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Restaurants’ tables and chairs will remain along the beachfront while workers figure out hw best fix the problem. Photo: Supplied

The section of sidewalk near where the concrete collapsed has been sealed off. Photo: Rawai Municipality

The three people were injured when the concrete beneath them collapsed yesterday morning.

The three were taken to hospital by ambulance, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos confirmed, without giving any details of the ages or nationalities of the people injured.

“The three people were not seriously injured,” he said.

One witness at the scene told The Phuket News that he ran to help after he saw one man had fallen into the hole with a restaurant table on landing on top of him.

“We have officers inspecting what to do with the hole now,” Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos told The Phuket News today.

Officials from Rawai Municipality’s Public Works division have yet to determine how to fix the hole to ensure that people are not in danger from further similar incidents.

QSI International School Phuket

“The constant movement of the sea washed away the soil underneath the seafront wall,” Mayor Aroon explained.

“This left the seawall intact, but the soil behind the wall was washed away, leading to the concrete behind the wall collapsing,” he added.

Officers will inspect all along the seafront wall to ensure the sidewalk is safe, he said.

However, the tables and chairs along the beachfront sidewalk will remain, Mayor Aroon confirmed.

“The section along the sidewalk where the tables and chairs are placed are actually on private land. Only the strip beside the beachfront wall is a public area,” he explained.

“When you walk along the footpath, you can see that the concerete where the restaurants’ tables and chairs have been placed is different from the public walkway section,” he added.

