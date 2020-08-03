Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor orders emergency service on standby as storm weather lashes island

Governor orders emergency service on standby as storm weather lashes island

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered emergency services to be on standby to respond in case any further damage is caused by the onslaught of heavy weather currently lashing the island.


By The Phuket News

Monday 3 August 2020, 11:48AM

Patong Traffic Police have warned motorists to beware debris that may still be across roads after Patong was lashed by strong winds last night. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Traffic Police have warned motorists to beware debris that may still be across roads after Patong was lashed by strong winds last night. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Traffic Police have warned motorists to beware debris that may still be across roads after Patong was lashed by strong winds last night. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Traffic Police have warned motorists to beware debris that may still be across roads after Patong was lashed by strong winds last night. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Traffic Police have warned motorists to beware debris that may still be across roads after Patong was lashed by strong winds last night. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Traffic Police have warned motorists to beware debris that may still be across roads after Patong was lashed by strong winds last night. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Traffic Police have warned motorists to beware debris that may still be across roads after Patong was lashed by strong winds last night. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Traffic Police have warned motorists to beware debris that may still be across roads after Patong was lashed by strong winds last night. Photo: Patong Police

« »

The order follows a large tree falling onto a staff house at a school in Kath, killing a 29-year-old science teacher, last night (Aug 2).

Disaster officials in Phuket have been ordered to follow weather warnings issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) closely

Emergency-response teams are to patrol risk areas, and have equipment ready to use at all times, in order to help people in case of flash floods, Governor Narong said this morning.

In line with the warning issued by the TMD, which yesterday extended the heavy weather warning through to tomorrow (Aug 4), the Phuket Marine Office has ordered all small boats to stay ashore.

“As strong wind and waves are forecast (to reach) two to four meters high in the Andaman Sea, all ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore.” the warning said.

All large boats, including large ferries, still heading out onto the bay, are ordered to ensure that life jackets are worn by all people on board while the boat is at sea.

“Boat operators must check their boats for safety, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times,” Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong said in his weather warning first issued yesterday and repeated today.

“In addition, all passengers must wear life jackets at all times while on the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from the TMD,” he added.

Meanwhile, teams from the Phuket branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PPEA) are working to restore power supply to areas across the island where power lines have been affected by the storm conditions.

“Any persons without power supply can inform us by calling 076-216674,” PEA Phuket Chief Boontham Jaroenpong told The Phuket News this morning.

The heavy weather warning re-issued by TMD Director-General Somsak Khaosuwan early this morning repeated its warning for heavy weather across nearly the entire country.

For the North and Northeast, Mr Somsak noted that Category 2 Tropical depression “SINLAKU” had moved over Nan province, bringing with it maximum sustained winds of about 50km/h. The storm was moving west slowly, expected to downgrade to a low-pressure cell latre today.

For the South, Mr Somsak noted, “The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, and the Gulf of Thailand. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain are likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the Eastern and southern regions. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather updates,” he said.

Provinces in Southern Thailand to be affected by the heavy weather today were identified as: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Provinces expected to still be affected through tomorrow (Aug 4) were identified as: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

“Strong wind waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf. Wave heights in the Andaman Sea will rise to 2-4 metres, 2-3 meters in the Gulf of Thailand and above 4 meters high in thundershower areas,” the warning repeated.

“All ships should proceed with caution and should keep ashore, and keep away from thundershowers until Aug 4,” the warning said.

The warning also noted that Category 3 tropical storm “HAGUPIT” is forecast to make landfall over Taiwan and China tomorrow and Tuesday (Aug 3-4). The storm is expected to have no effect on Thailand, the warning added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses
Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’
Teacher killed as storm fells tree onto school
PM orders body of Boss case witness seized for autopsy
Melbourne imposes virus curfew as South Africa tops 500,000 cases
Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing
Heavy weather warning extended for Phuket, Andaman coast
Calls for reform following Boss case
Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing
Phuket Opinion: A matter of convenience
Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket
Hong Kong police order arrest of exiled activists: China state media
Korean man found dead, asphyxiated in pickup truck
Special groups of foreigners can now enter
Knight Frank report translates Phuket tourism COVID hit into numbers

 

Phuket community
Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Kurt,the skipper is dead. How you want to hold him accountable in court ?...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

"In EU are no cheap work forces" Haha Kurt,joke of the day ! Wondering why I paid for wor...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

@BigA Everything ! As long as it makes sense !...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

A show parade for self satisfaction and make subordinates understand their 'non position' in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Went in for 2 letters. 600 baht. Asked for recipt. Now it was suddenly free...(Read More)

Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket

"On average they spent B5,500 baht per person per day".....Sorry, but number is from Heave...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

...same salary ? LOL ? Or what about those working in Qatar,UAE,Singapore,Japan and and and.You thi...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

Kurt,somehow your knowledge isn't as great as you always pretend. Romanians for example are work...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

What actually am I permitted to write ? Horst...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Rich 44, International maritime law wise it is up to a Captain to sail Yes/No. He is 100% responsibl...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
M Beach Club Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand

 