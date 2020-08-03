Governor orders emergency service on standby as storm weather lashes island

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered emergency services to be on standby to respond in case any further damage is caused by the onslaught of heavy weather currently lashing the island.



By The Phuket News

Monday 3 August 2020, 11:48AM

Patong Traffic Police have warned motorists to beware debris that may still be across roads after Patong was lashed by strong winds last night. Photo: Patong Police

The order follows a large tree falling onto a staff house at a school in Kath, killing a 29-year-old science teacher, last night (Aug 2).

Disaster officials in Phuket have been ordered to follow weather warnings issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) closely

Emergency-response teams are to patrol risk areas, and have equipment ready to use at all times, in order to help people in case of flash floods, Governor Narong said this morning.

In line with the warning issued by the TMD, which yesterday extended the heavy weather warning through to tomorrow (Aug 4), the Phuket Marine Office has ordered all small boats to stay ashore.

“As strong wind and waves are forecast (to reach) two to four meters high in the Andaman Sea, all ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore.” the warning said.

All large boats, including large ferries, still heading out onto the bay, are ordered to ensure that life jackets are worn by all people on board while the boat is at sea.

“Boat operators must check their boats for safety, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times,” Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong said in his weather warning first issued yesterday and repeated today.

“In addition, all passengers must wear life jackets at all times while on the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from the TMD,” he added.

Meanwhile, teams from the Phuket branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PPEA) are working to restore power supply to areas across the island where power lines have been affected by the storm conditions.

“Any persons without power supply can inform us by calling 076-216674,” PEA Phuket Chief Boontham Jaroenpong told The Phuket News this morning.

The heavy weather warning re-issued by TMD Director-General Somsak Khaosuwan early this morning repeated its warning for heavy weather across nearly the entire country.

For the North and Northeast, Mr Somsak noted that Category 2 Tropical depression “SINLAKU” had moved over Nan province, bringing with it maximum sustained winds of about 50km/h. The storm was moving west slowly, expected to downgrade to a low-pressure cell latre today.

For the South, Mr Somsak noted, “The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, and the Gulf of Thailand. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain are likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the Eastern and southern regions. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather updates,” he said.

Provinces in Southern Thailand to be affected by the heavy weather today were identified as: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Provinces expected to still be affected through tomorrow (Aug 4) were identified as: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

“Strong wind waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf. Wave heights in the Andaman Sea will rise to 2-4 metres, 2-3 meters in the Gulf of Thailand and above 4 meters high in thundershower areas,” the warning repeated.

“All ships should proceed with caution and should keep ashore, and keep away from thundershowers until Aug 4,” the warning said.

The warning also noted that Category 3 tropical storm “HAGUPIT” is forecast to make landfall over Taiwan and China tomorrow and Tuesday (Aug 3-4). The storm is expected to have no effect on Thailand, the warning added.