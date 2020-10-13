PHUKET XTRA - October 13 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket honours King Bhumibol |:| Heavy rains bring healthy boost to reservoirs |:| Cabinet to visit Phuket |:| Soi Dog Co-founder recognised |:| Thai-Canadian model Miss Universe Thailand 2020 |:| 2 new Covid cases in Thailand today |:| No charges for train engineer Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 13 October 2020, 07:18PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Correction: lose not loose !...(Read More)
Usual nonsense being quoted and reported with no tourism and up to a 100,000 Thais left Phuket for t...(Read More)
Call it what you want, the meaning of apatheid or segregation or whatever law you want, actually me...(Read More)
Hahaha Tbird ,please refrain from posting any further comments. It's so hilarious. I can't ...(Read More)
The best way to avoid congestion in Arrival Hall is having enough faster professional working Immigr...(Read More)
Well, Ministers usually stay in high rating hotels. Which hotels are that on Phuket? Are there enoug...(Read More)
The Thai property market must be really grounded and desperate when they have to come up with these ...(Read More)
Al just 'Hot Air'. There is no foreign VIP coming in with money who needs a 'Elite Card&...(Read More)
Great, we are granted the rest of the year, just 2.5 months, fresh water supply. Water Pipeline proj...(Read More)
Government is ready from 15 Oct onwards? Really? Not from 25 Oct any longer, as Government decided l...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.