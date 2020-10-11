Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Thai-Canadian model crowned Miss Universe Thailand

Phuket Thai-Canadian model crowned Miss Universe Thailand

PHUKET: Chalisa Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. She will represent Thailand at the 69th Miss Universe 2020.

culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 October 2020, 09:00AM

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

« »

The judges’ decision was announced at the final round of the Miss Universe Thailand pageant, held at the True Icon Hall (ICONSIAM) in Bangkok last night (Oct 10).

This year, the pageant was held  under the theme ‘Real you, Real Universe, and Empowering Beauty’. 

“Over 29 contestants, Amanda caught all eyes and the full attention of both audiences and judges throughout the contest. She confidently came with her dark gray two-piece in the swimsuits competition, and the gorgeous dress in red color during the evening gown competition,” reported NBT World.

The announcements were divided into four rounds: Top 20, Top 10, Top 5, and Top 3.

During the Top 5 Q&A segments, Amanda was asked, “In a hundred years from today, who would have a chance to become an influential woman in the 21st century?” She replied, “All women have a chance to become because ‘we’ are very strong and powerful.”

During the Top 3 Q&A, all ladies were asked, “If you become the new Miss Universe Thailand, in what way would you represent herself as an icon of Thailand?”

Diamond Resort Phuket

To this Amanda replied that even though she is half Thai-Canadian, she is truly a Thai lady, and will present all of her Thainess within herself to the world, noted the NBT report.

Praveenar Singh, a half Thai-Indian from Chiang Mai, was announced as 1st runner-up, while Punika Kulsoontornrut from Prachuap Khiri Khan was voted 2nd runner-up.

Present to bestow the crown to Amanda was Paweensuda Drouin, who made her final walk as Miss Universe Thailand 2019 before the official announcement naming the new Miss Universe 2020.

As winner of the prestigious pageant, Amanda received a cash prize of B1 million, a Honda Civic car, as well as a fully-furnished condominium. She will also represent Thailand at the 69th Miss Universe 2020.

Hopes run high that Amanda will become the third Thai to be crowned Miss Universe, following Porntip Nakhirunkanok from Bangkok winning the title in 1988. Apasra Hongsakula, from Bangkok, was the first Thai to win the crown, in 1965. She was 18 years old at the time.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

tamvong | 11 October 2020 - 09:44:36 

I wonder if she's charged Thai or farang prices

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Getting a say
Soi Dog Foundation Co-founder John Dalley awarded MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Tourism minister raises caveat on reopening
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for OrBorJor election
Out for blood: Phuket Police to use hospital tests to confirm drunk driver charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Top Doc says ’Reopen’! Army’s Twitter bots? Hotel pressures guest to apologize! || October 9
Heavy rains set in for the weekend
Thailand among Top 20 Best Countries in the World in Condé Nast readers’ choice awards
‘Ghost island’ Phuket hunkers down in tourist-free Thailand
Twitter, Facebook take down Thai army IO network
Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls
A Phuket first for green power
Phuket airport noise pollution payouts reach B1.1bn
Thirteen charged in plot to kidnap US governor, start ‘civil war’
Medical chief backs reopening

 

Phuket community
Medical chief backs reopening

I was in Ranong a few days ago and everyone was wearing masks, but in Sadao on the south border, wh...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

A few years back 3 teens on a motorbike rear ended my car. Instead of helping me recoup the damages-...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

A few years back a man with no license and no degree was calling himself a vet and flubbed up a eut...(Read More)

Phuket Thai-Canadian model crowned Miss Universe Thailand

I wonder if she's charged Thai or farang prices...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

Goldwing...best describe in what way you consider RTP as being incompetent in this matter. No point...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

LaLaLa Anyway, this format is not conducive to showing you the positive force for liberty, justice, ...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

LaLaLa, every once in a while you post something both valid and lucid regarding the "host"...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

DeKaaskopp. "first nations"? LOL! Are you with the 1619 Project? Are you going with the &q...(Read More)

Tourism minister raises caveat on reopening

The personal Officialdom desk messing around is not of any help for the people on Phuket. It must b...(Read More)

Tourism minister raises caveat on reopening

NSC Chief: No tourists until after 25 Oct. Palin Chucholtawan: Reopen now or face collapse. Medical...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket

 