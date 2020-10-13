Phuket honours King Bhumibol

PHUKET: Official ceremonies to honour late King Bhumibol Adulyadej began at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am today (Oct 13), marking four years since the deeply revered monarch passed away.

culture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 October 2020, 09:36AM

An official memorial service to honour and remember the late King Bhumibol was held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Oct 13). Photo: PR Phuket

Leading the assembly of high-ranking officials was Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

The memorial began with mass prayers lead by Phra Kru Metta Pirom, Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit in Phuket Town, followed by a mass merit-making ceremony where alms were offered to 89 monks.

A wreath-laying ceremony during which attendees paid homage in front of an image of King Bhumibol was held at the Phuket Rajabhat University convention hall at 8:30am.

As part of the merit-making events today, volunteers will gather in Moo 2 Pa Khlok to conduct a mass community cleanup.

At 6:30pm, a candle-lit ceremony will be held at the meeting hall of Phuket Rajabhat University to commemorate King Bhumibol’s benevolence.

All people are welcome to join the official events to honour King Bhumibol.

Participants are asked to wear yellow.

As today, King Bhumibol Memorial Day, is a national public holiday, all government offices are closed.

There is no ban on the sale of alcohol, but all people are asked to be respectful of the national oicccasion.