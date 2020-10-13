BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Cabinet to visit Phuket

PHUKET: Members of the Cabinet are scheduled to visit Phuket and Surat Thani on Nov 2-3, government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek has announced.

tourismCOVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 October 2020, 12:19PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Cabinet are scheduled to visit Phuket on Nov 3. Photo: Post Today

Speaking to the press after the Cabinet meeting yesterday (Oct 12), Ms Ratchada explained that the Cabinet had agreed to hold inspection visits to Koh Samui and Phuket on the days in order to check the readiness for opening the destinations to long-stay tourists arriving on a Special Tourist Visa (STV), reported Post Today.

Ms Ratchada marked that the Cabinet meeting in Phuket will be held on Nov 3.

The inspection will have four main purposes: 

  1. To support the tourism industry during the COVID-19 crisis and to check the readiness for welcoming long-stay tourists arriving on Special Tourist Visa (STV) in the two provinces. 
  2. To develop tourist attractions and promote agricultural products from Andaman coastal provinces. 
  3. For Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit to collect information and follow up on the work of provincial governments in the Andaman coastal provinces.
  4. For Pailin Chuchottaworn, chairman of the Economic Measures Committee under The Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), to follow up on the current situation and measures implemented to stimulate the economy.

Ms Ratchada added that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered the delegation of ministers to stay at different hotels during their visits in order to stimulate the local economy.

Kurt | 13 October 2020 - 14:29:39 

Well, Ministers usually stay in high rating hotels. Which hotels are that on Phuket? Are there enough open/operational for the many Cabinet Ministers to be spread as Mr Prayut has ordered? By the way, that new STV stuff is abroad still mostly unknown.Thai Officials abroad have not yet received solid long term reliable guidelines tourist can trust.

DeKaaskopp | 13 October 2020 - 13:32:58 

I hope they will test them all for Covid before departing to Phuket. Otherwise K. would be fuming !

 

