Patong Hill landslide as rains soak Phuket

PHUKET: Police are urging motorists to exercise caution while driving over Patong Hill this morning (Oct 12) after heavy rains overnight caused a landslip covering the eastbound lane on the hill.

By The Phuket News

Monday 12 October 2020, 11:42AM

Emergency services are on standby after heavy rains soaked Phuket, causing a small landslide across the road on Patong Hill. Photo: Patong Police

No people were injured in the landslide, police confirmed.

Police are at the scene directing traffic, and workers have been dispatched to remove the rubble.

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong this morning urged people to beware of possible foodling and closely follow weather warnings issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

According to the TMD, the weather station near Phuket International Airport has recorded 45.8mm of rainfall already today. That measurement follows 97.8mm of rainfall being recorded at the airport yesterday (Oct 11).

On Saturday, 45mm of rainfall was recorded at the airport, following 55.7mm of rainfall recorded there on Friday, bringing the total rainfall there since Friday to 244.3mm.

Phuket Town has suffered only slightly less rainfall, with 58.8mm recorded there already today, following 84.6mm yesterday and 25.4mm on Saturday.

“Officials need to be ready for any situation and make sure they monitor the situation. Relevant officials should be ready to announce warnings to the public,” V/Gov Phichet said this morning.

“People also should closely monitor weather reports from the government and be aware of the danger of heavy rain, especially those who live in low-lying areas or on hillsides who may be affected by flash floods.

“All officials, please monitor and evaluate the situation in your areas. If something bad happens, evacuate people to safe areas. Officers should be ready to help people at all times,” V/Gov Phichet said.

“If the situation is too severe to handle, inform Phuket Government and the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation by calling 076-21444-4 or the DDPM hotline 1784,” he added.

Rungrawee Oankhot, Director of the Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), located near the airport, issued a weather warning earlier today.

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. From 11-12 October, continuous rainfall with some heavy rain will be forecast for the lower Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions,” Ms Rungrawee explained.

“People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff,” she noted.

“In the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, the strong wind forces the wave up to 2-3 meters high and more than 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” she warned

The Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) is also forecasting that isolated heavy rain will continue to Saturday (Oct 17) and cover about 70-80% of Andaman sea coastal provinces.

“During 11-13 Oct, southwesterly wind will be around 20-40 km/hr, and sea wave height will be 2-3 meters and above 3 meters in thundershower areas,” said the forecast.

“During 14-17 Oct, southwesterly wind will be 20-35 km/hr, and wave height will be about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas,” it added.

For the whole week, the minimum temperature is 22-24°C and maximum temperature is 28-32°C.