PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal car crash involving top cop’s son, Elephant Day buffets, Forest ranger manhunt || March 14

PHUKET XTRA - March 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Buffets for jumbos on Elephant Day |:| Phuket Heroines Festival in full flight |:| Fear over ’new bug strain’ |:| Forest ranger wanted for murder |:| Top cop’s son involved in fatal car crash Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 14 March 2022, 05:16PM

Phuket community
Marriott closes Moscow office, provides US$1mn in humanitarian aid

A single company donates $1,000,000 whilst an entire country donates a pitiful $60,000....(Read More)

Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument

well,remember when all the houses on both side of the main road in Talang had to moved back 10m so t...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

The only "solution" to this is for the criminal Putin to be removed from power and the onl...(Read More)

Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument

When that monument was built the roads there were little more than single lane dirt tracks. Now it p...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

And now PN start your own fund raising initiative ! I bet you and your social minded reader can'...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Roll on Super=Spreader Songkran!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

Thai govenment must be in dreamland. 2 million baht won't even buy a condo in Phuket!...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Major grocery chains, please enforce the mask rules because too many tourists are not caring. They c...(Read More)

Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

So another hi-so that will walk away from any convictions no matter what the outcome. An unfortunate...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

Thailand's governments have always been very good at looking the other way, too scared of upsett...(Read More)

 

