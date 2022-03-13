Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

BANGKOK: A Pakistani refugee was killed when a sports car driven by the son of a former deputy national police chief crashed into his motorcycle early yesterday (Mar 12), police said.

deathpolice

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 13 March 2022, 09:35AM

Investigators examine the scene of the accident where a Porsche sports car struck a motorcycle near the Taksin Bridge in Bangkok early yesterday (Mar 12). Photo: Nakhon 002, FM91 Trafficpro via Bangkok Post

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S driven by Pornmet Songmetta, son of Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, crashed into the Yamaha Fino motorcycle driven by Waseem Ahmad near the Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, around 1am, said Pol Capt Thamnong Montha, deputy inspector at the Samrae police station.

The 40-year-old motorcyclist later succumbed to his head wounds at Taksin Hospital, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pornmet sustained head and face injuries from contact with the steering wheel and received treatment at Suksawat Hospital.

Following his treatment, he reported to police and admitted that he had carelessly made a sudden lane change before the incident. Police were waiting for results of his alcohol blood test and medical examination, Pol Capt Thamnong said.

Police were expected to charge him with reckless driving causing death.

Pornmet, 29, is an executive of Absolute Clean Energy, a renewable energy company listed on the SET100 Index. His family are the major shareholders in the business. Forbes magazine estimated the net worth of Pol Gen Wirachai at US$585 million (B19.4 billion) after the market listing in November 2019.

Pol Gen Wirachai was to return to his post in October last year after a court overturned his firing a year earlier over the leak of a sensitive recording.

In the call, former national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda is heard ordering Pol Gen Wirachai to steer clear of an investigation into a shooting that had targeted another high-profile police figure, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn.