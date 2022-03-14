BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

BANGKOK: Health experts have sounded the alarm after the discovery of a new mutation of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Hong Kong.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Monday 14 March 2022, 09:15AM

COVID-19 vaccination is organised for children at Muang Thong Thani estate in Nonthaburi province on Saturday (Mar 12). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

COVID-19 vaccination is organised for children at Muang Thong Thani estate in Nonthaburi province on Saturday (Mar 12). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Hong Kong has been hit by its worst COVID-19 wave to date, recording the world’s highest coronavirus death rate, reports the Bangkok Post.

Dr Chalermchai Boonyaleephan, deputy chairman of a Senate committee on public health, posted on Blockdit that Omicron has mutated into three subvariants (BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3).

He wrote that the number of infections and deaths in Hong Kong has reached a record high which has coincided with the emergence of the BA.2.2 subvariant.

He said that high numbers of cases make mutation more likely as the chances of deviation during the virus’s replication are multiplied.

There are currently about 5,000 infections and 30 deaths per million people in Hong Kong each week. That figure dwarfs Thailand’s 315 cases and 0.85 deaths, he posted.

Despite the larger number of cases, the mortality rate is also higher for those infected with BA.2.2, as apparently evidenced by the current situation in Hong Kong, he wrote.

It is necessary to keep a close watch on the situation,” he posted.

The Centre for Medical Genomics at Mahidol University, also in a Facebook post, shared the view that the recent outbreak in Hong Kong could have resulted in the BA.2.2 subvariant.

Most of the deaths in Hong Kong remain among the elderly and unvaccinated, the centre posted, adding the new subvariant has yet to be found in Thailand.

However, Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, told the Bangkok Post on Sunday that the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (Gisaid), the leading database on genomic influenza data, had yet to officially confirm the BA.2.2 as a new variant or cause of the higher tolls in Hong Kong.

“Currently, Gisaid has not accepted it. [BA 2.2] has only been referred to as such among Hong Kong scientists,” he said.

Brightview Center

“Actually, another variant named BA.2.3 is found in the Philippines and is much more common than BA.2.2.

“To declare a new variant, the process takes time and needs to meet a set of criteria ‒ the rate at which it spreads, its severity and its ability to evade immunity,” said Dr Supakit.

“If you can recall the cases of Deltacron [a variant that contains elements of Delta and Omicron] in Cyprus.

“Gisaid immediately brought it to [global] attention after 14 cases were detected.

“However, it was later proven to be incorrect, and ever since Gisaid has been more cautious before declaring a new variant,” he added.

He added that currently there are five variants recognised by Gisaid although Omicron still accounts for 90% of new cases.

Thailand logged 23,584 more new cases and a further 66 deaths during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The 2,967 new infections in the capital led the rest of the country, with Nakhon Sri Thammarat logging 1,438, Chon Buri 1,191, Samut Prakan 890, Nonthaburi 868 and Samut Sakhon 809.

Meanwhile, a poll conducted on 1,320 people between March 7-9 found a majority were highly concerned over the spread of the Omicron variant due to the high risk it poses for the elderly and people with underlying diseases.

The survey in which three-quarters of respondents admitted they were either “concerned” or “very concerned” by the variant was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 14 March 2022 - 10:30:36 

Roll on Super=Spreader Songkran!!

christysweet | 14 March 2022 - 10:12:21 

Major grocery chains, please enforce the mask rules because too many tourists are not caring. They can  bring in new strains and start the chain of re emergence of variants.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal car crash involving top cop’s son, Elephant Day buffets, Forest ranger manhunt || March 14
Power outages to affect Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay areas
Marriott closes Moscow office, provides US$1mn in humanitarian aid
Phuket Heroines Festival in full flight
Songkran water ritual a health risk, says government
Russia asks China for military aid on Ukraine: US media
Phuket marks 443 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Roadshow aims to attract Saudi tourists after thawing of relations
Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument
Thailand tops 5G smartphone market
Phuket Opinion: Get well soon
China records nearly 3,400 daily virus cases in worst outbreak in two years
Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica
UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war
Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

 

Phuket community
Marriott closes Moscow office, provides US$1mn in humanitarian aid

A single company donates $1,000,000 whilst an entire country donates a pitiful $60,000....(Read More)

Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument

well,remember when all the houses on both side of the main road in Talang had to moved back 10m so t...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

The only "solution" to this is for the criminal Putin to be removed from power and the onl...(Read More)

Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument

When that monument was built the roads there were little more than single lane dirt tracks. Now it p...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

And now PN start your own fund raising initiative ! I bet you and your social minded reader can'...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Roll on Super=Spreader Songkran!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

Thai govenment must be in dreamland. 2 million baht won't even buy a condo in Phuket!...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Major grocery chains, please enforce the mask rules because too many tourists are not caring. They c...(Read More)

Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

So another hi-so that will walk away from any convictions no matter what the outcome. An unfortunate...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

Thailand's governments have always been very good at looking the other way, too scared of upsett...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket

 